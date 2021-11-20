Watch now: Illinois State falters again in second half, falls to Indiana State to close season

NORMAL – The Illinois State offense struck quickly Saturday at Hancock Stadium, and spent the rest of the afternoon striking out.

The Redbirds managed only a field goal after an early touchdown, and capped a disappointing season with a disheartening 15-10 Missouri Valley Football Conference loss to Indiana State.

The worst full season in the 13-year tenure of ISU coach Brock Spack ends at 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the MVFC.

“We wrapped up the season the way it’s gone for us. We lost a lot of close games and were not able to close out games,” Spack said. “We have a lot of work to do and the offseason to fix it.”

The Redbirds were shut out in the second half and managed just 87 points after halftime all season.

“I’m not trying to pick on one side of the ball, but we have to throw the ball better than we have this year,” said Spack. “Not very good is a nice term for it. We’ve got to get back to throwing the ball better so people can't sit on your run game.”

In a cruel twist of fate, ISU’s hopes ended on a fourth down conversion pass. Jackson Waring’s toss to Austin Nagel on fourth-and-2 from the Redbird 45-yard line came undone when Nagel fumbled.

The loose ball was pounced on by Indiana State’s Jalen Moss with 37 seconds left and the Sycamores (5-6, 3-5 in the Valley) ran out the clock for their first win in Normal since 1997.

Indiana State converted a JJ Henderson interception of Waring into a 6-yard rushing TD by quarterback Kurtin Wilderman.

With all the Sycamore linemen lined up wide left, holder Travis Reiner passed to center Wyatt Harwood for the two-point conversion that brought the visitors within 10-8 at the 3:50 mark of the third quarter.

Covering 68 yards on the winning scoring drive, Indiana State seized a 15-10 edge when Wilderman took a sneak 1 yard into the end zone with 3:58 remaining. The Sycamores converted three third downs on the march.

“Once they got a big play, they started to run a lot more (fast) tempo,” Redbird linebacker Shanon Reid said. “It was us needing to calm down and stay focused. We had it covered up, but it was more the scrambling (by Wilderman) part.”

The Waring-Nagel partnership produced ISU’s only touchdown just 71 seconds into the game. Nagel hauled in Waring’s deep pass inside the 5 and carried an Indiana State defender into the end zone for a 40-yard score.

The touchdown was set up by a 16-yard punt return by Spencer DeForest, the Redbirds’ longest of the season.

Waring completed 17 of 31 passes for 194 yards. Tailback Cole Mueller rushed 20 times for 99 yards.

ISU played without starting safety Clayton Isbell and starting cornerback Franky West. Both are in concussion protocol.

“The defense had some issues on third and long,” said Spack. "Having Clayton out there is a huge advantage, and Franky was not available."

Wilderman was 21 of 38 passing for 243 yards. The Sycamores held a 342-280 advantage in total offense.

Indiana State squandered two first-half scoring opportunities as Alan Selzer was wide right with a 33-yard field goal attempt and wide left from 22 yards.

The Redbirds tacked on a 34-yard JT Bohlken field goal as the second quarter ended. ISU’s punter, Bohlken was filling in for injured place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan.

