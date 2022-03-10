Watch now: Illinois State facing familiar foe in Loyola at MVC Tournament

MOLINE — The Illinois State women’s basketball team has defeated Loyola four times in five tries the past two seasons.

Yet it’s the one loss that still stings for the Redbirds.

ISU, which dropped a 61-60 decision to the Ramblers in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last season, draws Loyola again Friday in a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

“They got us at a really rough time, and they made some big shots,” said ISU senior all-conference player JuJu Redmond. “I feel like this year we’re a whole different team. All five can impact the game in a variety of ways.”

“Last year was so unique, playing them three times in six days. The way it all shook out, that was really tough,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “We’ve got to figure out how to survive on Friday, then we’ve got to figure out how to do it again on Saturday.

"That is our goal to try to be alive on Sunday. Leave it all on the line and see what can happen in those 40 minutes.”

At 18-11, Loyola has its most wins in a season since 1988-89. The Ramblers were 10-8 in MVC play.

“I really have felt over the course of the last 10 games my team is very confident,” said Loyola coach Kate Achter. “I’m really proud of them how they stuck with it and found a way to grind it out in February and win some close games. We don’t have anything to prove. We’ve just got some really good basketball in front of us and things left to achieve.”

ISU (16-13 overall) led the Valley late in the season before dropping four of its final five games to land at 12-6 in conference.

“I would rather not gone through that drought, but it is what it is,” Gillespie said. “Two games we really competed. Two games, it was bad. We didn’t play with a ton of passion and urgency. That’s just not us. It was a head scratcher.”

The Redbirds stopped the losing streak with a win over Bradley last Saturday in Peoria.

“It’s really exciting. It sounds hard to play three games in three days to win, but it’s doable,” said Redmond. “I’m going out there with a chip on my shoulder and play as hard as I can to help our program win.”

Redmond topped the MVC in scoring at 17.1 per game and averaged 23.1 points over the regular season’s final 10 games.

“JuJu is so unique. She can score in a lot of different ways” Gilllespie said. “She’s such a gifted passer. When the game is on the line and we need a bucket, the ball is going to be in JuJu’s hands.”

Loyola ranks second in the MVC in scoring defense (55.3) and field goal percentage defense (36.2) and first in 3-point percentage defense (25.6). ISU tops the Valley in 3-point percentage at 34.6.

“Our defense has been our most consistent thing about our program this season,” said Achter. “I still don’t think we’ve played our best offensive basketball.”

Maya Chandler, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, is the Ramblers’ leading scorer at 10.6 with 6-1 senior Allison Day close behind at 10.4.

ISU boasts a second first team all-MVC pick in junior DeAnna Wilson, who contributes 13,5 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.