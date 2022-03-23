Watch now: Illinois State extends contract of women's basketball coach Gillespie

NORMAL – Kristen Gillespie has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season to remain the Illinois State women’s basketball coach, ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan announced Wednesday.

Gillespie has guided the Redbirds to an 87-61 record over five seasons.

ISU finished 19-14 this past season, while winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

“In her five seasons at the helm, Kristen has rebuilt the women’s basketball program from the ground up and returned it to prominence in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Brennan said.

“She has been a tremendous leader and mentor for our student-athletes, building relationships on and off the court that will last a lifetime, he added. "The team’s championship and NCAA Tournament appearance this year points to an amazing outlook for this program in the future, and we can’t wait to support them in that journey.”

Gillespie will be paid $260,000 per year. Her original ISU contract was extended two years through 2024 in November of 2019.

“I am incredibly grateful to President Terri Goss Kinzy, Kyle Brennan and Leanna Bordner for their belief in me and the direction our program is headed,” Gillespie said. “My staff and student-athletes have worked extremely hard to build something special here, and I am thankful to be on this journey with them.

"I’m very excited for the future of Illinois State women’s basketball and am so appreciative of the support from the university and our awesome Redbird fans.”

The Redbirds won eight or fewer games for three straight seasons before Gillespie took over. She posted a 14-16 record in her first season and has led ISU to winning campaigns of 19-12, 19-10, 16-9 and 19-14 since.

Gillespie’s teams have not finished below their MVC preseason poll predictions in any year under her leadership and have surpassed them in four out of five. She has coached 11 all-MVC selections and three conference Newcomers of the Year.

ISU returns four of five starters next season with only MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player JuJu Redmond graduating.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

