Watch now: Illinois State, Eastern Illinois square off in Mid-America Classic

CHARLESTON — Illinois State strong safety Iverson Brown considers the rivalry with Eastern Illinois part of his duty as a Redbird.

“It’s our job every year we play them to make sure that trophy stays here,” Brown said.

The Mid-America Classic trophy is on the line Saturday as ISU travels to O’Brien Field to take on Eastern in a 6 p.m. nonconference game.

“This is a rivalry game, a big game,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “You’ve got to assume you’re going to get your opponent’s very best in these games and we expect that.”

Spack is poised to become the school's career leader in coaching victories. With an 86-54 ledger, Spack is tied with Edwin Struck, who was 86-78-14 from 1945-64.

In the most played rivalry in FCS between nonconference opponents, ISU holds a 57-42-9 edge entering the 109th meeting. The Redbirds have won the past three contests and seven of the previous 10.

“One of my favorite things about college football is playing for those trophies,” Eastern coach Adam Cushing said. “These are the guys down the street. It’s fun to play this one every year and get to compete in the great tradition of college football.”

The Redbirds are 1-1 after a 28-0 humbling at Western Michigan last week. The Panthers are 0-3 with road losses to Indiana State, South Carolina and Dayton.

“We have to focus on getting back to our standard of play,” said ISU defensive lineman Jason Lewan, who is expected to see his first action of the season after recovering from a foot injury. “Anything in the state you’ve got to buckle your chin strap up a little tighter. It’s going to be fun to go into their place Saturday.”

The Redbirds will try to resuscitate on offense that netted a mere 57 yards of total offense against Western Michigan. Tailbacks Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White, Cole Mueller and Kevin Brown combined to produce just 17 yards on 14 rushes.

“As coaches and players, we have to do a better job,” Spack said. “We all own the loss. We weren’t awful. But we should be better, particularly on offense.”

The Redbird offense will be without starting tackle Peyton Asche because of a knee injury. True freshman Daniel Zambrano will get his first start at left tackle with Cole Anderson shifting from left to right tackle.

ISU gave up 407 yards of total offense to Western Michigan.

“We’ve got some things to clean up on defense,” said Iverson Brown. “We’ve got to work really hard on bringing everything together in all three phases of the game. Once we get everything clicking, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

The Panthers outgained Dayton 301-266 in a 17-10 loss but committed two turnovers to none for the Flyers.

“I’m more tired saying it than Panthers fans are hearing it, but we didn’t get the job done,” said Cushing. “They out-teamed up. We didn’t take care of the football and we didn’t take it away. We’ve got to do a lot better.”

Eastern has used two quarterbacks with Chris Katernick completing 25 of 48 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions and Otto Kuhns standing at 19 of 41 for 313 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

“Both are similar,” Spack said. “And both are good enough to make us pay for mistakes.”

Harrison Bey-Buie tops the Panthers with 93 yards rushing, while Robbie Lofton has 10 receptions for 89 yards.

