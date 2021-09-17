Watch now: Illinois State, Eastern Illinois square off in Mid-America Classic

Illinois State safety Iverson Brown (16) blocks a pass intended for Missouri State's Tyler Currie (11) on Nov. 16, 2019 at Hancock Stadium. Brown, Clayton Isbell (23) and Jarrell Jackson (26) are all starters in the ISU secondary for Saturday's game at Eastern Illinois.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State hopes the Mid-America Classic trophy returns to its place in the Kaufman Football Building after Saturday's game at Eastern Illinois.
CHARLESTON — Illinois State strong safety Iverson Brown considers the rivalry with Eastern Illinois part of his duty as a Redbird.
“It’s our job every year we play them to make sure that trophy stays here,” Brown said.
The Mid-America Classic trophy is on the line Saturday as ISU travels to O’Brien Field to take on Eastern in a 6 p.m. nonconference game.
“This is a rivalry game, a big game,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “You’ve got to assume you’re going to get your opponent’s very best in these games and we expect that.”
Spack is poised to become the school's career leader in coaching victories. With an 86-54 ledger, Spack is tied with Edwin Struck, who was 86-78-14 from 1945-64.
In the most played rivalry in FCS between nonconference opponents, ISU holds a 57-42-9 edge entering the 109th meeting. The Redbirds have won the past three contests and seven of the previous 10.
“One of my favorite things about college football is playing for those trophies,” Eastern coach Adam Cushing said. “These are the guys down the street. It’s fun to play this one every year and get to compete in the great tradition of college football.”
“We have to focus on getting back to our standard of play,” said ISU defensive lineman Jason Lewan, who is expected to see his first action of the season after recovering from a foot injury. “Anything in the state you’ve got to buckle your chin strap up a little tighter. It’s going to be fun to go into their place Saturday.”
The Redbirds will try to resuscitate on offense that netted a mere 57 yards of total offense against Western Michigan. Tailbacks Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White, Cole Mueller and Kevin Brown combined to produce just 17 yards on 14 rushes.
“As coaches and players, we have to do a better job,” Spack said. “We all own the loss. We weren’t awful. But we should be better, particularly on offense.”
The Redbird offense will be without starting tackle Peyton Asche because of a knee injury. True freshman Daniel Zambrano will get his first start at left tackle with Cole Anderson shifting from left to right tackle.
ISU gave up 407 yards of total offense to Western Michigan.
“We’ve got some things to clean up on defense,” said Iverson Brown. “We’ve got to work really hard on bringing everything together in all three phases of the game. Once we get everything clicking, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
The Panthers outgained Dayton 301-266 in a 17-10 loss but committed two turnovers to none for the Flyers.
“I’m more tired saying it than Panthers fans are hearing it, but we didn’t get the job done,” said Cushing. “They out-teamed up. We didn’t take care of the football and we didn’t take it away. We’ve got to do a lot better.”
Eastern has used two quarterbacks with Chris Katernick completing 25 of 48 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions and Otto Kuhns standing at 19 of 41 for 313 yards, one TD and two interceptions.
“Both are similar,” Spack said. “And both are good enough to make us pay for mistakes.”
Harrison Bey-Buie tops the Panthers with 93 yards rushing, while Robbie Lofton has 10 receptions for 89 yards.
PHOTOS: Illinois State University wins 49-7 over Butler
FBC ISU Butler 75 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 110 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 181 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 225 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 230 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 268 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 270 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 306 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 309 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 314 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 358 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 359 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 424 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 425 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 452 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 459 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 525 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 526 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 579 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 586 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 591 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 607 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 664 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 666 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 667 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 711 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 734 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 735 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 750 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 752 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1029 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1031 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1038 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1130 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1139 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1162 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1199 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1205 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1252 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1283 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1296 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1409 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1909 090421.JPG
FBC ISU Butler 1927 090421.JPG
+2
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Illinois State safety Iverson Brown (16) blocks a pass intended for Missouri State's Tyler Currie (11) on Nov. 16, 2019 at Hancock Stadium. Brown, Clayton Isbell (23) and Jarrell Jackson (26) are all starters in the ISU secondary for Saturday's game at Eastern Illinois.