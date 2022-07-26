Watch now: Illinois State director of athletics Kyle Brennan receives contract extension

NORMAL – Kyle Brennan’s work as Illinois State director of athletics has earned him a three-year contract extension.

ISU announced Tuesday that Brennan’s contract has been extended until June 30, 2027. He will receive a yearly salary of $242,892. Brennan also could earn a bonus not to exceed $20,000 for academic and athletic success.

"Illinois State University benefits greatly from Kyle’s leadership and guidance," ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said. "Along with victories on the court and in the field, he emphasizes inclusive success for all aspects of our student-athletes. His dedication to the University's values advances the excellence of Illinois State."

Brennan became ISU’s director of athletics in December of 2020.

"I would like to thank President Kinzy for their support and confidence," Brennan said. "Our department has been backed every step of the way by President Kinzy.

"Her leadership and vision for the university continues to guide our efforts moving forward. I continue to be humbled by the support of everyone on campus, in the community and from our donors and supporters and we continue to take this department to new heights.”

On Brennan’s watch, a long sought Indoor Practice Facility has been approved and is in the process of construction directly north of Horton Field House.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in April. The $11.5 million facility will be a heated, opaque dual-membrane fabric air dome with insulation pockets for planned year-round use by all Redbird athletic programs.

Brennan indicated in a recent interview with the Pantagraph he hopes the Indoor Practice Facility will be completed by February or March.

“None of our recent success could have been accomplished without the dedicated student-athletes, coaches, administration, and staff members who have bought into our vision,” said Brennan, who was recently appointed as committee Chair for the Missouri Valley Conference’s Directors of Athletics.

”We are just beginning to scratch the surface of the type of athletics program we can be, and we have so much more to be excited about in the near future.”

ISU has won the MVC All-Sports Trophy for three consecutive years. The last two have come under Brennan’s leadership.

During the 2021-22 season, the Redbirds won five league championships and finished in the top three in eight sports.

On the academic side, ISU student-athletes compiled a grade point average of 3.27 (on a 4.0 scale) for the spring semester of 2022.