Watch now: Illinois State defensive linemen Jason Lewan, Noah Hickcox look for big senior years

NORMAL — Jason Lewan and Noah Hickcox offer a combined 630 pounds of power to the Illinois State defensive line.

Yet in 2021, Lewan and Hickcox were unable to apply the full weight of their skills on opponents because of injuries.

Entering their final season as Redbirds, the interior linemen are planning to leave a larger impression on their way out.

Lewan was a starter on the 2019 ISU team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs and registered 33 tackles and three sacks. But the 6-foot-6, 305-pounder suffered a Lisfranc foot fracture in a March 6, 2021 game at Northern Iowa.

The Yorkville native played in eight games last fall and registered nine tackles.

“The plan was always to just get me to a place where I could play,” Lewan said. “We always knew I wasn’t going to be 100 percent. Now we have this whole offseason, and I’ve really been working on getting back toward where I was before and working from there. That’s been the goal.”

The Redbirds are still being careful with Lewan’s repetitions during spring drills, but Coach Brock Spack was impressed by what he saw from Lewan in last Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

“He didn’t take many snaps, but he looked really fast,” Spack said. “He’s doing very well.”

Lewan believes he is “miles ahead of where I was at the end of last season. After I got back from that month long winter break, I really hit the rehab hard again. I would say I’m pretty much at 100 percent at this point. It’s pain management and taking it day to day.”

Lewan calls his senior season “one last ride. I wanted to make sure I was at 100 percent for that. We’re trending there, so it’s looking good.”

After transferring from Minnesota, Hickcox was limited by a hamstring ailment and finished with five tackles while appearing in nine contests.

“It started during fall camp that I was dealing with that. We were doing a lot of management throughout the season,” said Hickcox. “Being able to get a month for winter break, I got that fully healthy. I’m hitting the ground running during spring ball and winter conditioning. I’m excited to see how high a level I can play at.”

“He’s really smart and he’s had a good spring,” Spack said of Hickcox. “He’s much better than he was last fall. (Defensive line coach) Brian (Hendricks) has done a really good job with him. He’s playing much better with his hands and with much better pad leverage.”

Hickcox realizes he needs to prove his durability for the coming season.

“It’s going to be up to me to make sure I can come out on a day to day basis and give the team everything I’ve got and set myself and the team up for success,” said the 6-4, 315-pounder. “We have a lot of people who have played a lot of football. That’s going to work in our favor for sure.”

Lewan and Hickcox are joined by D’Marco Cross and Jude Okolo on the Redbird defense’s interior front. Okolo is sitting out the spring with an injury. Braydon Deming and Josh Dinga can play inside or outside.

Hickcox played with new ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad at Minnesota.

“His older brother and I were roommates. I was around Zack all the time. Him and I are good friends,” Hickcox said. “When he went into the portal, he told me he was starting to get some looks from us. I was on him every day to see what he was feeling and what he wanted out of his next two years. I thought this would be a great place for him.”

Isbell picks Utah

Former ISU safety Clayton Isbell, who entered the transfer portal this offseason, has announced his commitment to play at Utah on social media.

Isbell had 62 tackles and three interceptions for the Redbirds last fall.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

