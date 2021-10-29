Watch now: Illinois State defense faces prolific Western Illinois passing game

MACOMB — It would be difficult to locate two more disparate teams than Illinois State and Western Illinois entering Saturday’s 3 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game at Hanson Field.

The Redbirds have allowed 20 points or less in each of their past two games. The Leathernecks haven’t given up less than 31 points in a contest all season.

ISU receivers have combined for 74 catches over seven games. Western’s Dennis Houston has 70 receptions by himself.

The Redbirds (3-4 overall, 1-3 in the MVFC) are shooting for the .500 mark, while the Leathernecks are 1-7 and 1-4 in league play.

“Coach (Jared) Elliott does a great job with that offense,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “They have a veteran quarterback, and he’s really good. He can make all the throws. He gets rids of the ball fast so he’s difficult to sack.”

Western quarterback Connor Sampson ranks sixth nationally in FCS with 2,359 yards passing. He is completing 65 percent of his tosses with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while uncorking 43.5 passes per outing.

Redbird safety Peyton Jones looks forward to the challenges provided by a pass-happy opponent.

“We’re looking for a lot of passes and a lot of plays from our defense,” said Jones. “We’re looking to get a ball (interception) or two maybe. They have a lot of quick passes they like to go to on first and second down. We have to be ready for that.

"Also there are a lot of shots down the field. They try to catch you sleeping so that’s something we’ve got to be aware of.”

Dallas Daniels adds 31 catches for 409 yards and Tony Tate 44 for 359 yards for Western. The top Leatherneck rusher is Myles Wanza at 329 yards for a ground game that averages just 80.4 yards.

Spack doesn’t want his defense overloading on the pass and exposing vulnerabilities elsewhere.

“The worst thing you can do against a team that throws it this well is let them run the ball well. Now you’re in big trouble,” he said. “They are going to complete passes. We have to be very good tacklers in space. We have to play our defense and play it well.”

A Western defense that surrenders 39.1 points and 469.8 yards of total offense per game might be just the thing to snap the ISU passing attack out of its doldrums.

The Redbirds have been held under 100 yards through the air four times this season and have accumulated just 124 the past two weeks.

Spack was pleased that quarterback Bryce Jefferson showed a marked improvement in efficiency in last week’s 20-14 win at No. 15 South Dakota. Jefferson completed 14 of 19 against the Coyotes after a 4 of 18 performance in an Oct. 16 loss to North Dakota State.

“It’s not about yardage, it’s about production and moving the chains and controlling the ball,” said the ISU coach. “That’s what we did. They were not going to let us throw the ball over their heads. Bryce didn’t force the ball into bad places. He was on time and on target.”

Redbird tailback Cole Mueller earned MVFC Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week after motoring for 178 yards rushing against South Dakota.

“That was definitely a boost of confidence,” Jones said of the win. “This week we’re going to try to be 1-0 again.”

ISU and Western will meet for the 104th time with the Leathernecks holding a 51-49-3 edge in the all-time series.

“This is what makes college football so special, in-state rivalry games,” said Elliott. “There is a lot to play for in games like this for both teams.”

The Western coach expects the Redbirds to test his prolific offense.

“They are very stout on defense. They don’t give up a whole lot,” Elliott said. “Their defense does a great job creating takeaways. They get guys in the right spots, and they’ve got great talent. I’m impressed how they run and hit.”

The game will be available for viewing on ESPN3.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.