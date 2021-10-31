Watch now: Illinois State defense can't hold Western quarterback Sampson down

MACOMB — Opposing a gunslinger quarterback like Western Illinois’ Connor Sampson, you “hope we did enough,” according to Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh.

Despite coming off a road victory over South Dakota where the Redbird defenders made two critical stops late in the game, ISU could not repeat that performance against Sampson.

The Redbirds led 28-13 in the third quarter only to see Sampson and the Leathernecks roar back for a 38-31 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory on Saturday at Hanson Field.

“It’s a devastating loss,” said Vandenburgh, who topped the Redbirds with nine tackles. “They just made more plays than us at the end of the day. They are going to get big, chunk plays because they do so much with trick plays and stuff like that.

"You’ve got to survive the nonsense and find a way to hold them to three (points) sometimes. That’s what we did and sometimes we didn’t.”

Both sides cited third down conversions as a key to Western’s come-from-behind victory.

“Third down was a key down for us. We couldn’t get off the field on third down, and we got in third down (offensively) quite a few times and couldn’t convert,” ISU coach Brock Spack said.

“We got them behind the chains a couple times, and they made plays and got back on schedule. We’ve got to get better on third down.”

The Redbirds were 5 of 7 in the first half turning third down plays into first downs, but only 1 of 5 in the second half. Western was 2 of 6 over the opening two quarters but 5 of 8 after halftime.

“Defensively, we made some huge, third down stops,” Leathernecks coach Jared Elliott said. “On offense we were able to finish drives (with touchdowns) instead of field goals. We had some long yardage situations down the stretch we were able to maintain possession and keep the clock running.”

Perhaps the biggest third down conversion was a 28-yard pass from Sampson to Tony Tate over the middle on third-and-8 to the ISU 8 in the final three minutes.

That allowed Western to shave the clock inside a minute while kicking a 25-yard field goal for the game’s final points.

“I saw the safety roll down and Tony flying right by him,” Sampson said. “I gave him a catchable ball and let him do the rest.”

Sampson set a school record for completions in a season with his 240th in the third quarter. The senior finished 27 of 39 for 298 yards.

Clamping down

Western was slightly more effective defending ISU tailback Cole Mueller in the second half. Mueller rambled for 96 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and 63 yards and no scores in the second.

“They started sending more blitzes, and they were throwing different looks at us we hadn’t seen,” Mueller said. “We had to adjust to different defenses they were running.”

“It wasn’t just Cole. They loaded the box and took some of our runs away,” said Spack. “We got some good, hard yards the second half. We just didn’t have any big, chunk plays. You need that to win a game like this.

"Their defense changes from week to week. They did some things we hadn’t seen.”

ISU quarterback Bryce Jefferson completed half his 16 passes for 110 yards.

“Coming out of halftime, they put a little damper on our run game,” Jefferson said. “I felt like all our runs were still there, but we had to be more aggressive in the pass game. We didn’t throw it around a lot in the first half because we didn’t need to.”

Memorable both ways

ISU had won 10 of the past 11 games and three in a row against Western before Saturday. The significance of the victory to the Leathernecks was clear in a raucous postgame celebration that (intentionally or not) came in the faces of several Redbird players leaving the field.

“I told them to remember what happened at the end of the game and think about that all offseason,” said Spack. “Because that’s what happens when you lose to an in-state rival.”

Elliott called the Western locker room “just a celebration, rejoicing. A lot of hard work, a lot of resilience. We continued to fight. It’s emotional.”

“There’s no better feeling than beating Illinois State, that’s for sure,” Sampson said. “This is a long-time rivalry that goes back way before we were here. It’s been a few years since we beat them and it’s good to beat them.”

Now what?

The loss ended all FCS playoff possibilities for the Redbirds, who are 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the MVFC with three games remaining.

“You can’t have a knee-jerk reaction. I have to watch the tape,” said Spack. “There are a lot of things we have to evaluate as we finish out the season. Some things we’ve got to fix. Some things are not going to get fixed till the offseason. Nobody’s job is safe. That’s Division I football.”

ISU returns to Hancock Stadium next Saturday for a noon game against Northern Iowa. The No. 16-ranked Panthers improved to 5-3 and 3-2 in the Valley on Saturday with a 23-16 win over No. 3 Southern Illinois.

Extra points

Kacper Rutkiewicz’s 47-yard return on the opening kickoff was the longest of the season for ISU.

The 38 points scored were the most by the Leathernecks against the Redbirds since a 65-38 Western victory in 2010.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.