Watch now: Illinois State comes back in second half to beat Indiana State at MVC tourney

ST. LOUIS — Antonio Reeves scored 15 points as Illinois State overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to edge Indiana State, 58-53, in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in game Thursday at Enterprise Center.

Josiah Strong added 13 points as the Redbirds improved to 13-19. ISU faces No. 1-seed and regular-season champion Northern Iowa in a quarterfinal final at noon Friday.

Indiana State (11-20), the No. 9 seed, was led by Zach Hobbs and Kailex Stephens with 12 points each.

ISU trailed by five at halftime before a 10-0 run, capped by Stephens' layup, gave Indiana State the game's biggest lead at 43-33 with 11:43 left.

Strong then got hot. The senior guard poured in three 3-pointers, and had another waved off by a shot-clock violation, and temporarily put the Redbirds ahead, 47-45.

Hobbs followed with his fourth 3-pointer as Indiana State regained the lead. Reeves sank a tough runner in the lane before Freeman made two free throws as ISU took a 51-48 lead with 5:04 left.

Cameron Henry's reverse layup gave the Sycamores a 52-51 lead before Abdou Ndiaye tipped in a Reeves miss to put ISU back in front to stay.

Reeves hit a driving shot before Henry split a pair of free throws as ISU took a 55-53 lead into the final minute.

Fleming hit the front end of the one-and-bonus before missing the second with 23 seconds left. Indiana State's Xavier Bledsoe had an open 3-pointer in the corner and missed, with the smallest guy on the court, the 5-foot-11 Freeman, grabbing the rebound.

Freeman was fouled and sank both free throws to clinch ISU's first tourney win since 2019.

The game was tied at 14-all before Hobbs heated up. The Indiana State reserve junior hit three 3-pointers as the Sycamores took a 28-23 halftime lead.

ISU shot 30.3% from the field, and 3 of 14 outside the arc in the first half. The Sycamores went 39.3% and 4 of 15 on 3-pointers.

This story will be updated.

