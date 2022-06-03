Watch now: Illinois State claims third straight MVC all-sports championship

NORMAL — Illinois State has won the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Sports Trophy for the third consecutive year.

The Redbirds won the league’s All-Sports Trophy in 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22. The MVC did not award the trophy during the 2019-20 pandemic-riddled season.

ISU last won at least three straight MVC All-Sports Championships in 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98 and 1998-99 when it was the league’s top overall program in four straight seasons.

In all, ISU has 15 all-sports crowns and has finished first, second, or third in 28 of the past 31 years.

"Winning the MVC All-Sports Trophy for the third-straight year is a tremendous accomplishment for our department and the university as a whole,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said.

"All of the hard work, perseverance and dedication on and off the field from our student-athletes, coaches and staff resulted in our programs winning five MVC titles and several other programs finishing near the top of their respective standings. Winning the MVC All-Sports Trophy is something we strive to do each year at ISU, and to take it home for the third year in a row is something our fans, donors, alumni and community should be extremely proud of."

The Redbirds won five league championships (volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s tennis, and women’s outdoor track & field) while recording an aggregate score of 7.894.

ISU finished in the top three in men’s golf, men’s indoor track & field, men’s outdoor track & field, women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, women’s tennis, women’s indoor track & field and volleyball.

Seven different institutions claimed at least one regular-season league title this past season.

Missouri State finished second in the all-sports trophy race with an aggregate score of 6.942, followed by Southern Illinois (6.369), Loyola (6.329) and Indiana State (6.194).

The All-Sports Trophy is based on a school’s average finish in each of the sponsored championships by the MVC.

Teams are awarded 10 points for first, nine for second, eight for third, etc., and the total accumulated points are divided by the number of sports in which a particular school competes.

For sports not sponsored by every MVC school, the points decrease by number of competing schools.

Finishes in baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball are based on regular-season competition. However, institutions receive three bonus points for each league post-season championship earned in those sports. All other sports are determined by finish at the championship tournament or championship meet.

