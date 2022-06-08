Watch now: Illinois State celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX with year-long celebration

NORMAL — Illinois State celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX throughout the 2021-22 school year. The celebration culminates with a three-day event on campus June 24-26 that features former ISU women's letterwinners, coaches and administrators.

Leanna Bordner, the Redbirds' senior deputy athletic director and senior women's administrator, has been in the middle of all the planning.

She wants it known while the festivities will soon come to an end at ISU, the work of Title IX must continue.

"So many people don't know about Title IX. When I sit with prospective recruits, that's one of the first things I ask them: Do you know what Title IX is?" said Bordner. "(If) they say no, I tell them you are here because of Title IX. If it wasn't for Title IX, you would not be here."

Title IX was the federal civil rights law, signed by President Richard Nixon in June 1972, that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal funding. It gave women many more opportunities to play collegiate sports.

"Title IX was written really because of a lack of opportunities for females in med school, law school, vet school. We were just a happy result of it," said Bordner. "I tell every recruit you need to read up on Title IX and understand it and make sure your teammates understand it."

ISU officially began its Title IX celebration in September. A banner inside Redbird Arena was unfurled before an ISU-Illinois volleyball match for longtime Redbird coach/administrator Linda Herman.

Bordner said each women's sport handled Title IX recognition differently throughout their seasons. Softball had former players throw out first pitches. Ex-soccer players served as honorary coaches.

A big component of the Title IX recognitions has been making student-athletes and fans aware of the history and what it meant.

"During the school year we spoke to teams because education is such a big part of this. It's been 50 years. Have we made progress? Absolutely. Do we still have a ways to go? Absolutely," said Bordner. "Who is going to carry the torch? The people well before me who got us where we are, for 50 years we've been moving it forward. Where are those young people? It's not just young females. It's males.

"Where are the people who are going to continue to move the needle? When we say move the needle, some of the things we talk about are number of female coaches of women's sports. It used to be very high, 92% or something like that. It's a lot lower in many sports."

Bordner came to ISU in 1993 after serving eight years as a Michigan State assistant women's basketball coach. She was well aware of ISU's rich history in women's sports before Title IX, including being the host for the first-ever CIAW National Swimming and Diving Championships in 1970 and the first-ever Women's National Basketball Tournament inside Horton Field House in 1972.

"Illinois State was good. They just didn't compete. They would beat Big 12, Big Ten back then in the day of the AIAW (Association for Intercollege Athletics for Women) championships," said Bordner. "There is so much history here."

That is one reason Bordner said ISU is planning a landmark to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and those that laid the groundwork.

The landmark will be located between Redbird Arena and Horton Field House.

"We want everybody who's around our facilities to see it when they walk by it and young student-athletes that walk by it as a daily reminder," said Bordner. "We hope it motivates our young people daily as they walk by, male and female. Title IX and opportunities are all part of our fabric. It's not just athletics. It's education; it's professional; it's everything."

The Title IX celebration starts June 24 with a casual opportunity for letterwinners to get together at Redbird Arena, according to Bordner. The next day features a leadership seminary for letterwinners and current student-athletes. There also will be a casual 5K walk and run, golf and afternoon time for teams where they can sit around and tell stories.

The dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bone Student Center. The public is invited and can find information at www.goredbirds.com.

Former letterwinners will speak during the dinner as will ISU's first female president, Terri Goss Kinzy, who also will give the keynote address during the leadership seminar.

Bordner said Kinzy and ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan have been "big champions" of the Title IX celebration.

"We went to Kyle and gave him the presentation. He was all in. We went to the president and she was all in," said Bordner.

The Missouri Valley Conference will be holding Title IX recognition during the 2022-23 school year.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

