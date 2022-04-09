Watch now: Illinois State breaks ground on Indoor Practice Facility

NORMAL — It’s the hours spent away from competition that make college athletes. The straining, the sweating, the fine tuning are vital for when the moment to match their skills with others arrives.

Illinois State University began the physical process of giving its athletes a better home in which to do that Saturday by breaking ground on its long-sought Indoor Practice Facility.

"This really is a project for everyone," ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. "It's a huge momentum builder for the athletic department."

The $11.5 million facility will be constructed on the former Redbird football practice field directly north of Horton Field House. It will feature a 100-yard practice field with runoff areas and artificial turf to match the surface at Hancock Stadium.

"What an exciting day for Redbird athletics and Illinois State University," declared ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy. "This is incredibly significant for our students, faculty and staff in more ways than you can imagine. It will solidify our reputation for excellence in intercollegiate athletics."

Fundraising for the IPF was pushed over the threshold to begin construction by a $3 million gift from ISU alumni Dee Miller, Sheila Marshall-Miller and BJ Bello.

"Today is a great day," said Miller, whose son Jarel is a former Redbird football player. "This place means something to us. Anything we can do to help."

Bello played his final season at ISU after transferring from Illinois.

"I remember the day I transferred here not knowing what the future held for me," Bello said. "To look back on it years later, here I am going into my sixth year in the NFL, and to be in a position to give back to the university that allowed me to make it to where I am today is truly a blessing."

The heated IPF will sport an opaque dual-membrane fabric air dome with insulation pockets for planned year-round use. It will be open to all Redbird teams, with construction expected to be completed for the fall 2022 semester.

“It’s a huge benefit for a lot of reasons,” ISU football coach Brock Spack said. “It allows us to go indoors in bad weather when you can’t get anything done outdoors. We felt that during prep for the national championship game.”

Spack’s Redbirds practiced outdoors in late December 2014 and early January 2015 before playing in the FCS national championship game, and again in early 2021, when the pandemic forced postponement of the 2020 season to the winter/spring of 2021.

Spack expects his passing attack to improve with enhanced ability to practice in the offseason.

“We’re at a disadvantage,” he said. “We don’t throw enough in the winter because we can’t get to a facility. This will help that dramatically.”

ISU defenders also will receive added opportunities to work on defending the pass.

“It’s definitely a huge addition,” cornerback Braden Price said. “Having the ability to practice inside gives us a huge advantage. When it’s cold outside with snow and ice, we can go inside and get a lot more work in.”

The IPF also will close a facilities gap ISU has been confronting in recruiting. Most other Missouri Valley Football Conference programs already have indoor facilities.

“We hit that really hard,” Spack said of conversations with recruits. “We’re taking another step in our program to make it a big-time atmosphere. If you want to win a national championship, it’s something you have to do, in my opinion. It’s commitment. It’s a statement of importance not only for football but athletics as a whole.”

Other ISU sports that play outside also will have the option of moving indoors to work out individually and practice as a team.

"The indoor practice facility is a much-needed resource for all our sports at Illinois State,” said softball coach Melinda Fischer. “For softball, the facility will allow for better and more realistic preparation for outdoor competition.

"The turf surface and larger space will allow us to better simulate games and work on specific skills, like sliding, that we cannot do in our current facility. We are looking forward to reaping the benefits we know this facility will bring to all our athletic programs.”

Baseball coach Steve Holm believes the IPF “has a chance to transform the development of all of our sports. This would give us the opportunity to prepare for our season right here on campus. Developing our players and their skills is something that we strive to do, and this only enhances our ability to do that."

Brad Silvey also points to a recruiting boost for his Redbird soccer team.

“The new indoor practice facility will immediately enhance our student-athlete experience,” Silvey said. “It will improve our team periodization and provide the space and framework to train year-round at an elite level. The facility will also provide a boost within our recruitment efforts and will clearly help to set us apart within the MVC."

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

