Watch now: Illinois State, Bradley meet again in different circumstances

PEORIA — Illinois State and Bradley faced each other 33 days ago in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Redbird Arena.

It seems so much longer than that.

The Interstate-74 adversaries went different ways from there heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. rematch at Carver Arena.

Bradley (15-12) worked its way back into the conversation for the MVC regular-season title. The Braves recovered from the stinging loss to ISU to win seven of their next eight games.

However, a 65-57 defeat at Southern Illinois on Tuesday effectively ended those dreams. The Braves fell to 9-6 in the league, 2½ games behind Loyola with only three games left.

ISU's season came off the rails after beating Bradley.

Sy Chatman, the Redbirds' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, was lost to a season-ending knee injury a week later in a loss to Evansville. The Redbirds dropped seven of eight games, prompting ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan to fire head coach Dan Muller last Sunday.

After a confusing day when it appeared Muller would coach the team the rest of the season, he decided not to become "a distraction" and walked away immediately. Associate head coach Brian Jones was named interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The emotions were there for everyone to see Tuesday at Redbird Arena against MVC contender Northern Iowa. The Redbirds (11-61) had a chance to upset the Panthers before falling, 72-70.

"We all needed a day off (on Wednesday), the players and us as a staff, to recharge and kind of decompress," said Jones. "It was an emotional 48-72 hours. It was good reset for us. We got back Thursday and honestly the practice was pretty solid. I was impressed with our guys."

ISU redshirt sophomore guard Malcolm Miller agreed with Jones.

"That day off, it definitely helped because it gets everyone settled, recuperate and really process what happened," he said. "We didn't have a whole lot of time after it happened."

Miller wasn't surprised about the Redbirds' response during practice Thursday.

"This group is just a fun group. We've had our struggles throughout the year, definitely, but everyone comes in ready to practice," he said. "We all really enjoy being around each other and it helps a ton."

This starts a four-game stretch in eight days to close the regular season thanks to a makeup game against Loyola on Monday at Redbird Arena.

ISU travels to Southern Illinois on Wednesday before finishing at home against Indiana State next Saturday.

"It's going to come down to we have to keep them fresh, mentally and physically, and just focus on how we can compete at the highest level from an effort (standpoint)," said Jones.

Jones said point guard Mark Freeman practiced Thursday after reinjuring his ankle against UNI and should be able to play. Sophomore wing Emon Washington (Achilles), who has missed the last three games, is doubtful, according to Jones.

Miller, a walk-on from Shelbyville, and sophomore forward Alston Andrews saw some action against UNI and could be called on again Saturday.

It has been a crazy season for Miller. He suffered a concussion early, missed the game at Wisconsin on Dec. 29 with a false-positive COVID-19 test, then tested positive for the second time and missed a week.

This will be the 134th meeting between the Redbirds and Bradley. ISU has won the last three games, following a five-game Braves winning streak, cutting the all-time deficit to 68-65.

"It's Bradley versus Illinois State. Both teams are going to give their best shot no matter how well either team is playing," said Miller. "It's exciting for us and our fans because neither one of us likes each other."

