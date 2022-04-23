Watch now: Illinois State bats come alive in MVC triumph over Bradley

NORMAL — An Illinois State baseball team that did not record its third hit until the eighth inning Friday had that beat in the first six batters Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.

The resulting four-run rally and some later assistance from the Bradley defense carried the Redbirds to a 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference victory before a crowd of 833.

“I thought we stuck to our approach,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “They took their single today. That was important with the wind blowing in. You put them on their heels the first inning, which is always important in college baseball.”

The Redbirds hiked their record to 15-18 overall and 3-5 in the MVC ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. series deciding game.

Singles from Greg Nichols and Jake McCaw got ISU started. Nick Gile's two-out single drove home Nichols, Luke Cheng's single knocked in McCaw and Kyle Soberano's double to left-center field chased in Gile and Cheng.

“We hit the fastball today and got back on track for sure,” said Soberano. “Take away the fastball and be on time with it, and we were able to put a good swing on it.”

McCaw made Bradley (12-20, 4-4) pay for a second-inning error when he launched an opposite field home run to left field with Ryan Cermak aboard for a 6-0 bulge.

“It felt pretty good off the bat. I had a good feeling with the wind,” McCaw said of his 10th homer of the season. “It was carrying that way in BP (batting practice). I got a good pitch to hit and drove it that way.”

“Ultimately, Big Mac getting that ball up in the jet stream to left certainly helped,” said Holm.

ISU added two sixth-inning tallies. Gile drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded. After the Braves replaced Matt Hamilton (2-1) with Troy Hickey on the mound, Hickey's first offering hit Cheng to bring another runner across.

McCaw reached base for the fourth time in five trips when he was plunked by a pitch in the eighth. The Redbird first baseman scored as Cheng bounced out.

Derek Salata (3-5) allowed five hits and three earned runs in five innings to grab the victory. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Colin Wyman secured his second save by finishing with four scoreless innings, giving up four hits and striking out two.

"We're a little short in the bullpen with Cam Mabee still out," Holm said. "So four innings from Colin was fantastic."

