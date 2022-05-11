Watch now: Illinois State basketball team lands Brigham Young transfer Seneca Knight

NORMAL — On his recruiting visit to Illinois State last weekend, Seneca Knight said he sensed something in talking to new Redbird head basketball coach Ryan Pedon and his assistants.

"Even while recruiting me he reached out to some of the coaches that I'm closest to like my high school coach and one of the coaches I played for at San Jose (State) that I'm super close to," said Knight. "He constantly called me and my parents. It was one of those genuine vibes that they really cared and really wanted me."

Knight, a transfer from Brigham Young, announced Wednesday he plans to play for the Redbirds in the fall. He gives Pedon an athletic wing with size who can score from all levels that is rare in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Knight averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists this past season with the Cougars while starting eight of 27 games. He played multiple positions with BYU, including power forward.

The New Orleans native started his career at San Jose State, where he contributed 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while making the all-Mountain West Conference third team in the 2019-20 season.

Knight shot 30.6% from 3-point range for BYU and is 29.7% outside the arc for his career.

Knight, who went to LSU after leaving San Jose State in 2020 but never played a game there, has one year of eligibility remaining. Pedon cannot comment on Knight until the school receives a signed financial aid agreement.

When asked to describe what kind of player he is, Knight replied "versatile."

That happens to be a favorite word of Pedon's, too, and the kind of player the ISU coach was seeking.

"He said he wanted me to have a big and impactful role, be the best player I can possibly be and help lead this team, with my teammates, to a championship the first year," said Knight.

Knight liked the "family type of atmosphere" he immediately felt at ISU.

"When I took my visit I was able to see the coaching staff be themselves and able to laugh and joke," he said. "Everything made sense to go there."

Knight plans to arrive on campus sometime in early June for summer school and to begin workouts with his new teammates.

He plans to concentrate on improving his 3-point shooting this summer as well as some "simple decision-making things to help me be way more efficient."

This is the fifth transfer Pedon and his staff have secured. The others, all guards, are Luke Kasubke (Kansas State), Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon) and Malachi Poindexter (Virginia).

The 22-year-old Knight will be one of the Redbirds' oldest players. He seems to embrace that responsibility.

"You have to have leadership on the team. That's a big thing we talked about," he said. "You also need talent. I feel the coaching staff did a really good job putting that together ... trying to put everything together will be the biggest thing and making sure everyone is bought in."

ISU still has three open scholarships, although Pedon has said he might not fill all of them.

Pedon camps

Pedon and the ISU coaching staff will host a pair of camps this summer inside Redbird Arena.

The Ryan Pedon Redbird Basketball Camps run from June 20-23 and Aug. 1-4. Both camps are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and for kids entering grades 3-8. The camps are designed for campers of all skill levels and experience.

For more information, go to www.goredbirds.com/mbbcamps or email ISU assistant coach Walter Offutt at waoffut@ilstu.edu.

