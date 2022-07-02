Watch now: Illinois State basketball team gains 'big' commitment from Chase Walker of Ohio

NORMAL — When asked if he often gets mistaken for a football player, Chase Walker just laughed.

"I did (play football) when I was little, but I don't really like football," said the 6-foot-9, 330-pound Walker.

Basketball is Walker's game and Illinois State will be his future home. The rising senior from St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, Ohio, announced Saturday he has committed to the Redbirds and will sign a national letter of intent in November.

NCAA rules prohibit Pedon from commenting on recruits until they have signed a national letter of intent.

Walker made a recruiting visit to ISU this week. He earlier made visits to Toledo and Liberty.

ISU assistant coach Walter Offutt was the lead recruiter on Walker.

"Coach Pedon and Coach Offutt and those guys touted their history of developing forwards for when they get to play professionally. That's my goal and where I want to be," said Walker. "Also the business school (at ISU was important). That's what I want to major in."

Offutt was recruiting Walker for Toledo before he left there to join Pedon in the spring.

"He was one of the first coaches who ever contacted me," said Walker. "It was really important because he's seen me from sophomore year to now and seen the improvements and even back then he believed in me. I felt that was important."

The left-handed Walker averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior for St. Charles.

"He is without a doubt the best post player in the state of Ohio. I said that going into last year," said St. Charles coach Michael Ryan. "He's not just a big body, but is really skilled. His foot work is excellent and his passing ability is as good as I've seen. He's almost too unselfish. We have to get on him to shoot the ball a little more."

Walker said he is aiming to get down to "270 or 265" before his first game in an ISU uniform.

"Let's say 265. Set our goals big," he said. "I'm sure it will be tough, but I'm not scared of the work."

Ryan said Walker has "massive hands" and uses his size well. The St. Charles coach isn't sure a massive weight cut would be in Walker's, or ISU's, best interest.

"One of his biggest strengths is how big he is even though he's only 6-8 or 6-9. He's very hard to guard because of how big he is," said Ryan. "He moves really well for how big he is. No doubt losing some weight will help him be more efficient when he's on the floor and last longer when he's on the floor.

"But he's really mastered the movement aspect of playing at the weight that he is. Any weight he'll lose will make it better. I've told him before I would not lose too much weight because I really think that is one of his strengths. It's just so hard to guard him."

Walker believes his strength right now is shooting from 5 to 15 feet, but he is working on his 3-point game.

"The best ability of my game is my power, passing and play-making," he said.

Walker knew about Pedon when he was an Ohio State assistant coach, but had never met him there. Coaches at St. Charles knew Pedon.

"He understands my goal is to get to the NBA and talked to me about three things — shooting the 3, lateral quickness and explosiveness," said Walker. "He said getting here we'll work on those and said getting here they would use me in the way of a Kaleb Wesson or E.J. Liddell (at Ohio State)."

Walker jokes that "my mother said I came out of the womb 6-foot." He said many opponents have underestimated what he can do on a basketball court because of his unusual size.

"They don't think my feet move like they really move. I have great feet," said Walker. "A lot of guards, when I switch out (on screens), think they can blow past me and that's not the case."

Ryan said Walker is an automatic double team from the opening tip and sometimes is triple-teamed.

"That automatically opens up shooters from the outside. He's a game plan nightmare for other schools," said Ryan. "His court vision and knowledge of the game is unique with the body size he has. He makes everyone around him better."

Staff additions

Pedon has completed his staff by naming Mike Mastroianni as the new chief of staff and Tyler Hicks and Jack Betz as graduate assistant coaches.

"I have experience working with all three of these guys, and I am very confident in what they will bring to our program," said Pedon.

Mastroianni, a native of Pittsburgh, comes to the Redbirds after spending last season working at UPMC as a financial analyst, while also serving as an assistant coach at Quaker Valley High School, alongside father Mike Mastroianni.

Prior to his time in his hometown Mastroianni was a four-year student-manager under Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and Pedon.

Hicks and Betz were both four-year student-managers with Ohio State and co-head managers during the 2021-22 season.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

