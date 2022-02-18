 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS STATE BASEBALL

Watch now: Illinois State baseball opens season with win over No. 2-ranked Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five Illinois State pitchers limited No. 2-ranked Arkansas to four hits Friday as the Redbirds opened their baseball season with a 3-2 victory at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"Big win. We played really well," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "We pitched and played defense."

ISU scored twice in the first inning. Jake McCaw singled home Kyle Soberano and Aidan Huggins crossed the plate on a balk.

Arkansas tied it in the fifth as Zack Gregory and Jalen Battles touched Redbird reliever Colin Wyman for solo home runs.

ISU pushed across the deciding run in the seventh when Huggins doubled down the left-field line to drive in Soberano.

Ryan Cermak had three of the Redbirds' seven hits.

Jared Hart was the winning pitcher after striking out three in two innings of one-hit relief.

Kolton Scherbenske worked the eighth inning, and Erik Kubiatowicz fanned two in a perfect ninth.

ISU lost starting pitcher Jordan Lussier in the second inning when he was hit in the head by a line drive. Lussier left the field under his own power.

Kyle Soberano

Soberano
Aidan Huggins head shot 2020

Huggins

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

