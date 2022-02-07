Watch now: Illinois State baseball looks for improved pitching to lead to more wins.

NORMAL – Strong pitching helped the Illinois State baseball team advance within one win of an NCAA Tournament regional championship in 2019.

Since then, the Redbirds have gone 7-9 in the abbreviated 2020 season and 23-34 in 2021. In both cases, pitching fell short of expectations.

“We finally have this thing where we think we have enough pitching coming back,” ISU coach Steve Holm said Monday. “We inherited a team with a lot of pitching and then we lost our entire rotation in 2019 in the (major league) draft. We’ve been rebuilding it since.”

The Redbirds return 67 percent of their innings from last spring and will again turn to right-hander Jordan Lussier and lefty Sean Sinisko as starters. Lussier was 6-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 14 starts, while Sinisko was 5-5 with a 4.44 ERA in 13 starts.

Holm hasn’t nailed down his third starter for a season-opening series at No. 2 Arkansas on Feb. 18-20. But an intriguing option is Western Illinois transfer Justin Foy.

Derek Salata, last season’s closer, may move into more of a long relief role after six saves and a 4.95 ERA.

Newcomer Kolton Scherbenske will be used late in games and was listed as the No. 16 draft eligible prospect in the Missouri Valley Conference by d1baseball.com.

“He is 92-95 (mph) with a really good slider,” said Holm.

Normal Community graduate Mason Burns will open in the bullpen but could develop into a starter.

“His talent is off the charts,” Holm said. “He has an electric arm and an electric breaking ball. He has the ability to beat any team in the country.”

Jake McCaw, another former NCHS performer, is back at first base after a .367 season. McCaw led the MVC with a .417 mark in conference play.

“I want to cut down on my strikeouts and improve my power numbers a little bit,” said McCaw, who hit three home runs and drove in 27. “We’re looking pretty good. Five through nine (in the batting order) I think we’ll have new guys stepping up.”

Center fielder Ryan Cermak was conference Defensive Player of the Year and joined McCaw on the Valley all-star team last season after batting .284 with team-leading marks of 11 homer and 40 RBIs. D1baseball.com lists Cermak as the No. 4 draft prospect in the MVC and McCaw at No. 18.

With an ability to top 90 mph, Cermak also will be tried out of the bullpen this spring.

“I find time during practice to throw a bullpen,” Cermak said.

Other veterans in the ISU lineup are shortstop-turned-left fielder Aidan Huggins and second baseman Kyle Soberano.

“Aidan is extremely athletic,” said Holm. “His versatility allows us to put our best nine players on the field.”

Huggins batted .273 last season with Soberano at .284.

Transfer Greg Nichols is the new shortstop. “He’s solidified our defense,” Holm said. “He’s a calming presence in the middle of the infield.”

Third baseman Nick Gile hopes to improve on a .206 average after winning Kernels Collegiate League Most Valuable Player honors this past summer. JP Gauthier is a promising freshman who could push for playing time at the hot corner.

Redshirt freshman Jonathan Sabotnik is expected to take over in right field.

ISU lost primary catchers Tyson Hays and Hayden Jones from last season.

Tyler Woltman is first in line to take over the position and “has a chance to be one of the best defensive catchers here in a long time,” according to Holm.

The Redbirds were tied with Southern Illinois for third in the MVC preseason poll behind favorite Dallas Baptist and Indiana State.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

