Watch now: Illinois State baseball lengthening batting order

NORMAL – An Illinois State batting order that has been top heavy at times appears to be balancing itself out.

Third baseman Nick Gile raised his batting average from .236 to .279 with six hits in 13 at-bats this week as the Redbirds defeated Illinois-Chicago 9-5 and Saint Louis 15-7 before dropping Sunday’s series finale with the Billikens 8-2 at Duffy Bass Field.

“I think I’m just getting back to swinging at the right pitches. I’m trying to stay out of two strikes and being aggressive,” said Gile, who hits in the five to seven range in the ISU order. “There was a stretch there where I was swinging at bad pitches, chasing more than usual and also being a little passive on pitches I should hit.”

Gile swatted three home runs and drove in seven over the past three games.

“I’m getting back to what really worked for me this summer,” said Gile, who was the Kernels Collegiate League Most Valuable Player. “You know, success leaves clues so …”

Right fielder Jonathan Sabotnik and shortstop Luke Cheng contributed four hits each this week with Sabotnik bashing his first collegiate home run.

“Sabotnik is a guy we all pegged as having a big freshman year for us,” ISU coach Steve Holm said after Friday’s victory. “Freshmen get knocked down a little bit, and it takes them a while to get back up. He’s been getting up off the mat a little bit. As a hitter and a freshman, I’m sure he's a little concerned. We have not been concerned about him.”

ISU and Saint Louis played just two games of a three-game series this weekend. Saturday’s game was cancelled because of cold and wind. Here are six more takeways from the Redbirds’ week.

McCaw shows power

First baseman Jake McCaw stroked six hits over the three games, including two home runs to match Ryan Cermak for the team lead with five.

“He gets in those little grooves where he gets the (bat) head out and gets the ball up in the air,” Holm said. “Ultimately, he’s a professional hitter at this point in his career. He gives you great at-bats just about every single time.”

McCaw’s average sits at .347 (second only to Cermak’s .356) with a total of 21 RBIs that is nine more than any teammate.

“I think I’m seeing it pretty well and laying off the off speed I don’t want to hit and picking out the right pitches to hit,” McCaw said Friday after smacking homers of 411 and 446 feet. “I hit ‘em pretty well. It was a good day to hit. The wind helped a little bit.”

Salata, Sinisko strong

ISU received strong starts from Derek Salata on Friday and Sean Sinisko on Sunday.

Salata allowed three runs with no walks and five strikeouts over six innings with the wind gusting out.

“I thought Salata did a fantastic job,” said Holm.

Sinisko worked four shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. He took the mound for the fifth but was removed before throwing a pitch.

“He said he got a little tight. I don’t know exactly where it was. I haven’t talked to the trainer yet,” Holm said. “He said it was no big deal. We had the idea of about 65 pitches so he (at 49) was probably one inning away from where we wanted to get to. He was doing a great job. He kept filling up the zone. He was cruising up until that point.”

Bullpen implosion

After Sinisko departed Sunday, six Redbird relievers combined to walk seven and hit four batters as Saint Louis claimed the win.

“Our pitching staff has carried us all season. Every once in a while you’re allowed to lay an egg,” said Holm. “I think obviously they laid an egg giving that many free passes.

"It was a day where it was hard to feel the baseball. It’s cold. But both teams are cold. SLU did a much better job of throwing strikes and not hitting guys than we did.”

Lussier returns

Starter Jordan Lussier worked the ninth on Sunday in his first appearance since March 11. He had been experiencing shoulder discomfort. Lussier would have started Sunday had Saturday’s contest not been cancelled.

“We wanted to mimic some sort of start. We didn’t want to use him coming out of the bullpen to put a fire out. That’s not something he’s been accustomed to doing,” Holm said. “It was nice to give him a clean inning.”

Lussier walked two and struck out one in a scoreless frame.

“He was a little tentative at the beginning until RD talked to him about being aggressive,” Holm said of pitching coach RD Spiehs. “From that point on, I thought it was really good.”

Soberano recovering

Second baseman Kyle Soberano left Wednesday’s win over UIC after injuring his shoulder while attempting to steal second. Soberano returned Sunday to pinch hit but did not play the field against Saint Louis.

“We didn’t want him to run into somebody. We don’t want him diving yet,” said Holm. “You want to let those things heal up as much as possible. He was cleared to play. But the longer you let it sit, the better it probably is.”

Week ahead

ISU has two more home games this week, taking on Iowa on Tuesday and Eastern Illinois on Wednesday. Both are 5 p.m. starts.

The Redbirds then open their Missouri Valley Conference schedule Friday through Sunday against Indiana State at Terre Haute, Ind.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

