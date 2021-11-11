Watch now: Illinois State baseball lands nine-player recruiting class

NORMAL — Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm has added power potential both at the plate and on the mound in a nine-player recruiting class.

"We are extremely excited with this class," Holm said. "It is very balanced with speed, power, defense, velocity, breaking stuff and strikes."

Daniel Pacella, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder from Mundelein High School, blasted nine home runs with 33 RBIs and a .419 batting average as a junior.

"Daniel is one of the highest ranked recruits ever to sign with Illinois State,” said Holm. “His physical presence in the box is what separates him from his peers. His power is off the charts and we can’t wait to see him play at Duffy Bass (Field).”

Ben Karpowicz of South Elgin could help on the infield or in the outfield.

“Ben has a chance to play early on as a freshman. His strength stands out already and he's only going to get stronger,” Holm said. “We think he has a chance to play well beyond his career in a Redbird uniform.”

A native of Arrowhead, Wis., James Duncan “is an athletic outfielder whose left-handed bat will ultimately be his carrying tool as a player,” according to Holm.

ISU adds a plus defender in Shai Robinson of Homewood-Flossmoor, who is ranked as the No. 2 shortstop in Illinois.

"Shai chose to become a Redbird early on in his high school days. His outstanding hands in the field are what stood out then,” Holm said. “Through time and hard work, he has become the complete package. Not only can he defend, but now he is a threat on offense too.”

ISU also signed five pitchers in Tyrelle Chadwick of Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, Ryan Borberg of Shawnee Mission, Kan., Gradin Taschner of Neenah, Wis., Thomas Harper of Wauwatosa, Wis., and Joey Wilmoth of Fishers, Ind.

Chadwick is a 6-4, 225-pound right-hander who pitched at the Okotoks Dawgs Academy in Alberta.

“Tyrelle may have the biggest upside of anyone in our 2022 class. His talent and work ethic paired with his God-given DNA should allow him to make his way to the front of anyone’s rotation in a hurry,” Holm said of the son of former major leaguer Ray Chadwick.

A 6-2 righty, Borberg has three no-hitters between his summer and high school teams and has touched 91 mph.

“Ryan has a great right-handed arm. High velocity will be in his future as he begins to concentrate more on pitching,” said Holm. “We love the athleticism he brings to the mound.”

Taschner, a 6-3 right-hander, also has surpassed 90 mph with his fastball. He is the son of a former Holm teammate with the San Francisco Giants, Jack Taschner.

“Gradin is a power pitcher whose fastball has been up to 92 already,” said Holm. “I have known Gradin since his days of running around the Giants locker room when his dad and I played together. The sky is the limit for him on the mound.”

Harper posted a 1.90 ERA his junior season at Wauwatosa East and is a control specialist.

“Thomas already possesses a great ability to pitch,” Holm said. “He is one of the more advanced pitchers we have recruited.”

Another righty, Wilmoth struck out 63 in 43 innings last season.

“Joey’s recruitment was short and sweet. He attended camp, threw sinkers and breakers for strikes and then was committed three days later,” Holm said. “He will have a chance to pitch for the Redbirds immediately.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

