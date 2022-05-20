Watch now: Illinois State baseball closes regular season with split against Southern

NORMAL — Home runs from Ryan Cermak and Nick Gile and two-out, run-scoring singles by Luke Cheng and Connor Olson carried the Illinois State baseball team to a 4-1 win over Southern Illinois in the opener of a doubleheader Friday at Duffy Bass Field.

The Salukis earned the split and the Missouri Valley Conference series win with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.

Southern (40-14) clinched at least a share of the MVC regular season championship with a 16-5 record. ISU is 20-30 and 7-14 in Valley play.

Cermak's homer in the first inning was his 19th of the season. That ties him for second place on ISU's single-season list with Mike Prior (1985) and Brad James (1991).

Ryan Duncheon blasted a school-record 23 homers in 1999.

Gile's ninth long ball of the season came in the eighth.

Sean Sinisko pitched the first six innings for the Redbirds to bump his record to 2-5. Cameron Mabee allowed one hit over the final three frames for his first save.

"I thought they did extremely well," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "With Sean we've been getting him back right the last couple outings. He's gotten better and better each time. It looks like he's going in the right direction going into the tournament."

In the second game, Southern scored seven runs on two swings as Nathan Bandy slugged a fourth-inning grand slam and Grey Epps swatted a three-run blast in the eighth.

"I thought we threw extremely well," said Holm. "The wind is blowing out to left field. If someone gets one up, it's dangerous and they did that."

ISU opens play in the MVC Tournament on Tuesday in Springfield, Mo.

