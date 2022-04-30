Watch now: Illinois State baseball clinches series win over Dallas Baptist

NORMAL — The Illinois State baseball team has encountered difficulty in winning the deciding game of a Missouri Valley Conference series with three straight Sunday losses.

The Redbirds solved that problem by clinching the series on Saturday this week with a 5-2 victory over Dallas Baptist at Duffy Bass Field.

The Redbirds received big hits from Nick Gile and JT Sokolove and effective mound work from Derek Salata and Colin Wyman while improving to 17-21 overall and 5-6 in the MVC.

ISU goes for the series sweep Sunday with first pitch at noon.

"We've been trying to get there. We've been able to grab the one (game) but haven't been able to grab the two," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "I didn't know if this was the team to do it against. But obviously it's great for us."

Start time had been pushed back 90 minutes to 4:30 p.m. because of the weather, which also caused a delay of 2 hours, 54 minutes after 4½ innings.

Sokolove ignited a four-run ISU rally in the third with an infield single. Sokolove stole second and scored on a Greg Nichols single to center.

Jake McCaw singled before Gile lined a shot to left-center field. Dallas Baptist center fielder Mathieu Vallee's all-out dive could not prevent the ball from scooting to the fence.

Gile motored around to third as Nichols and McCaw scored. When the throw from the cutoff man to third was wild, Gile continued in for the fourth run.

"Competitive at bat, long at bat," Gile said. "In a crucial spot there with two outs and runners in scoring position, in hindsight it was big to get those couple runs before going into the delay."

ISU's fifth run came on a laser over the barrier in left-center field from Sokolove for his first collegiate home run.

"That was definitely the hardest ball I’ve hit in my life," said Sokolove. "That was good. That was fun."

Salata (4-5) retired the first nine batters he faced before Patriots leadoff man Miguel Santos lined a home run down the left-field line just inside the foul pole. Salata struck out five and walked none in five innings.

Wyman fanned seven and did not issue a walk over four innings. He allowed four hits and a ninth-inning run while earning his third save.

Dallas Baptist starter Ryan Johnson (3-2) took the loss. The Patriots are 25-17 and 5-6 in the Valley.

