Watch now: Illinois State back at Hancock to take on No. 16 Missouri State

NORMAL — These Redbirds may be young, but they have found their way back home.

Illinois State returns to Hancock Stadium after three road games and two days shy of a month away Saturday for a 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game against 16th-ranked Missouri State.

“Three away games has been brutal,” offensive guard Peter Bussone said. “It’s exciting we finally get to defend our turf at home. I can’t wait for fans to come back for a packed house and show them what we can do.”

Standing room only admission is available as the 2-2 Redbirds face the 2-1 Bears on Family Weekend. Tickets are held for ISU students to purchase at the gate.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said ISU coach Brock Spack, who has 61 freshmen (eligibility wise) and 23 sophomores on his roster. “And it sounds like there will be a big crowd, a sellout.”

The Redbirds exhibited both their potential and inexperience last week in Carbondale. Leading No. 7 Southern Illinois 17-0 early in the third quarter, ISU dropped its MVFC opener 35-17.

Missouri State played Oklahoma State tough in a 23-16 defeat before downing Central Arkansas (43-34) and South Dakota (31-23).

“They win a lot of close games. That’s the sign of a good team,” Spack said. “They believe in their system and believe in each other.”

Former Louisville and Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino guided the Bears to the FCS playoffs in his first season. Missouri State, which was 5-2 in the spring and 5-5 overall, is playing its first road game since Sept. 4.

“We’ll go through how we approach everything. That’s something we need to remind everybody about,” Petrino said of the road trip. “It’s a business trip. We’ll try to get a win and come home.”

The Bears have turned to Jason Shelley at quarterback with positive results. Shelley has at least 200 yards passing and no interceptions in all three Missouri State games. He has thrown for 747 yards and four touchdowns.

“Their skill guys are good, but no doubt the quarterback makes them,” said Spack. “He’s very athletic and keeps plays alive with his legs. He can throw on the run and has a live arm.”

Shelley sees a Redbird defense led by the 36 tackles of linebacker Shanon Reid as a rugged unit.

“They have some guys who kind of beat other people up. We’ll be as physical as possible this week,” Shelley said. “We’ll try to establish the run game early and take some shots later on.

"They have big corners. That makes it harder to throw the deep ball. But we have some guys that are quick. We’ll get them moving around and create some space and we’ll be all right.”

The Bears, who have surrendered 15 sacks in three games, have been a second half team in the early going. Missouri State has been outscored 57-34 over the first two quarters and hold a 56-23 edge over the final two periods.

ISU will start freshman Jackson Waring at quarterback for the second straight game as Bryce Jefferson continues his recovery from a shoulder strain.

Waring has completed 19 of 32 passes for 203 yards. Cole Mueller leads the Redbirds with 348 yards on the ground.

Missouri State defenders who warrant attention include Titus Wall (23 tackles), Kevin Ellis (four sacks) and Montrae Braswell (two interceptions).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.