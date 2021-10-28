Watch now: Illinois State athletics raising $11.5 million for an indoor practice bubble/dome

NORMAL — The Illinois State athletics department is focusing on a bubble/dome for its long-sought indoor practice facility.
During a presentation to the university’s Board of Trustees earlier this month, ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said his department has received an estimated cost of $11.5 million for a facility to be built on the current Redbird football practice field north of Horton Field House.
“We want to maximize our financial impact,” Brennan said. “Prices are sky high right now. If you want to build a building, it’s well over $30 million.”
According to Brennan, the bubble/dome would be made of a "fabric reinforced with flexible composites and some translucent fabric."
Brennan told the Board of Trustees the project would be funded solely by athletics.
“We’re not asking for university funds,” he said. “It’s about fundraising and getting out there and getting those funds on our own.”
While reporting a total of $5.17 million in gifts and commitments secured thus far, Brennan indicated $4.1 million of that total is in cash. He had announced a $2 million lead gift in March.
Brennan called the project “a need that is really important as we move forward.”
The facility would feature a 100-yard artificial turf surface that would allow the ISU football team to practice inside. The Redbirds currently have no indoor practice site available on inclement weather days.
Soccer, softball, baseball and track and field and golf also would have improved indoor practice space, while “other sports would have the opportunity to do its strength and conditioning work in this facility as well,” according to Brennan.
University High School would have access to the bubble/dome, and the indoor space also could be rented out.
Brennan said if the facility is rented out 40% of the time ISU teams are not using it, $384,000 per year would be raised.
“We feel confident we have a model that would be self-sustaining moving forward,” he said.
The project has yet to receive full approval from the Board of Trustees. If that is granted, ISU athletics would shift from a “quiet phase” of fundraising to a capital campaign.
A bubble/dome would ease the congestion of athletes and teams using Horton Field House, which would remain standing.
