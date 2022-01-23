Watch now: Illinois State allows Evansville to go from 38-point loss to three-point win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The trap was set less than 48 hours earlier — and Illinois State's basketball team fell right into it.

After routing Evansville by 38 points on Friday night at Redbird Arena, Illinois State head coach Dan Muller warned his team in the locker room that Sunday's rematch would be different.

If the Redbirds heard that message, they evidently didn't fully grasp it.

"As a team we didn't come out ready to play," said ISU's Mark Freeman. "We played down to the level of competition."

Evansville, which was winless in the Missouri Valley Conference, took advantage. Shamar Givance scored 18 points and led a second-half rally that lifted the Purple Aces to a 56-53 victory before a Ford Center crowd of 3,354.

ISU committed 21 turnovers in falling to 10-10 overall and 3-4 in the MVC ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Drake at Redbird Arena.

Wrong mindset

"Mentally we didn't come with the right mindset," said Muller. "We were worried about things we couldn't control, the officials, and we got frustrated. Our ball care was the worst it's been in a long time. We could never get in a flow offensively."

Despite their shortcomings, the Redbirds still had a chance to pull it out or at least force overtime at the end.

Kendall Lewis was fouled with 3.2 seconds left and Evansville ahead, 54-52. Lewis swished the first attempt, but left the second short. A mad scramble ensued as the ball went out of bounds off ISU with 1.6 seconds left.

The Redbirds immediately fouled Evansville freshman Preston Phillips. He made both attempts, and Josiah Strong's shot near halfcourt was wide as ISU suffered a crushing loss.

"I told them everyone has pride. They're at home. Don't think it will be the same game," said Muller. "I think our guys' thinking it was going to be easy led to some of the frustration. We were frustrated and you could see it in guys' faces."

Before the game, Muller wondered if his team was mature enough to handle some success such as a 38-point win.

The answer was apparently no.

A similar scenario happened earlier this season when the Redbirds beat Missouri State in overtime and came back three days later to lose at home to Jackson State. And it happened last season at Southern Illinois when ISU won by 25 and the next day lost by 10.

"I'm pretty surprised. I felt we should have gotten over that hump," said Antonio Reeves, who paced ISU with 23 points. "In practice we told ourselves we're not going to relax anymore. Every game is a new game and we have to settle in and play our game and play our defense, being in the gaps."

After shooting 70.2% from the field Friday, the second-best mark in school history, ISU fell to 40%. The Redbirds were only 3 of 16 outside the arc.

Chatman hurt

To make matters worse, the loss might be even more costly for the Redbirds.

Junior forward Sy Chatman, who battled foul trouble the entire game and picked up a technical early in the second half, went down in agony clutching his left knee with 58 seconds left.

Chatman, who had only two points, had to be helped off the floor.

"We'll have to wait and see. I'm fearful," said Muller. "We won't know anything until we get back home and get an MRI scheduled is my guess."

Evansville (5-13, 1-6), which nearly beat Drake and Southern Illinois at home, also received 14 points from Noah Frederking and 12 from Evan Kuhlman.

"It was really draining the other night. They played so well. It was almost like they played so well we couldn't do anything about it," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter. "It's hard to shoot 70% in the gym by yourself.

"For our guys to respond like that was very encouraging. I attribute it to a sound way of play and commitment to making that happen and leadership."

Early foul trouble

The Redbirds got in early foul trouble with Lewis and Chatman each getting their second less than three minutes into the game. Chatman sat the rest of the first half, while Lewis was in and out of the lineup.

ISU's defense was solid at the start. The Redbirds held Evansville scoreless on its first nine possessions in taking a quick 6-0 lead.

However, ISU's offense never got in rhythm. Evansville tied the game at 19-all before Reeves scored the last six points for a 25-19 halftime lead.

"We weren't sharing the ball. We weren't playing Redbird (basketball) when we get a lot of points on the board," said Freeman, who finished with 11 points. "We only had 25 points at half. We didn't get out in transition. We just didn't do the things we do game in and game out."

ISU was in trouble when its defense broke down in the second half as the 5-foot-10 Givance kept driving the ball to the rim and couldn't be stopped.

Freeman sank a floater with 5:19 left to put ISU ahead, 46-45, before Frederking made two free throws and the Aces never trailed again.

On the play Chatman got hurt, Lewis was fouled and hit two free throws for a 52-all tie. ISU got a defensive stop when Kuhlman couldn't sink a jumper, but Phillips grabbed the rebound.

Givance then drove inside and lofted a high shot off the backboard over the 6-7 Lewis to give the Aces a two-point lead and setting up the wild finish.

"The bottom line is it's a team loss, starting with me," said Muller. "We weren't ready to compete at the level we needed to."

When asked what the Redbirds need to do in the coming days, Freeman said, "Stay together and don't let the outside (criticism) get inside. Just stay as a team and trust the process."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

