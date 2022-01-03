Watch now: Illinois State against Loyola postponed

NORMAL — Illinois State announced Monday the Redbirds' men's basketball game against Loyola on Wednesday at Redbird Arena has been postponed, presumably because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"Illinois State University has determined it is unable to compete in Wednesday's (Jan. 5) home men's basketball game against Loyola," said the school in a release.

An ISU spokesman said there would be no comment other than the school's release.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported the game was postponed "due to COVID issues in Illinois State’s program."

The Missouri Valley Conference changed its policy on games affected by COVID-19 last week. Teams need to have at least eight scholarship players and one member of the coaching staff available.

If a school doesn't meet those requirements, and the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a "no contest" instead of a forfeit.

Conference games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible.

Last Wednesday, three ISU players didn't make the trip in an 89-85 loss at Wisconsin due to COVID-19 health protocols.

Two of those players — Howard Fleming Jr. and Malcolm Miller — returned for Sunday's 81-76 overtime loss at Valparaiso. Neither was masked, which would have been required if they had tested positive for COVID-19. That inferred they had false positive tests, but ISU head coach Dan Muller said he couldn't comment on that.

The other ISU player who wasn't at Wisconsin, Harouna Sissoko, was on the bench wearing a mask Sunday, but not in uniform. Muller said Sissoko didn't dress because he had not practiced.

ISU's next scheduled game is Saturday at Evansville. "The Conference will share information about the status of that contest as soon as possible," said the ISU release.

Chatman honored

ISU junior forward Sy Chatman was named MVC Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Redbirds' two losses.

Chatman made 62% of his shots from the field and 77% at the free throw line. He also added two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

