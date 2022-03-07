Watch now: Illinois State AD Kyle Brennan believes Pedon 'understands building a program'

NORMAL — Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan and his staff put together a list of about 100 candidates to become the Redbirds' new basketball coach.

Ryan Pedon was scratched from the list.

"We were going through and checking off people who didn't fit," said Brennan. "He came off the list because in our research we saw he was so coveted by other schools and the opportunities he turned down and articles of how he was going to be very selective in his next choice. I was thinking this guy has aspirations of Power 5 (conference), he's from Ohio State and we don't hit his radar."

When Brennan asked Collegiate Sports Associates, a search firm ISU used to help with the hiring process, to check with Pedon to see if he was indeed interested, it began a quick process on finding the Redbirds' next coach.

Pedon, an Ohio State assistant coach for the last five years, was named Friday to replace Dan Muller, who was fired on Feb. 13.

Pedon was introduced to the media and ISU fans Monday at Redbird Arena before returning to Ohio State until the Buckeyes' season is finished.

"My interest in Illinois State was very high from the very beginning," said Pedon. "I talked to Kyle and Mark (Muhlhauser, deputy director of athletics), and that interest only rose for me. It checked all the boxes I looked for in an opportunity to become a head coach."

Pedon met with ISU on a Zoom meeting on Feb. 26. Brennan and Muhlhauser went to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes play Nebraska last Tuesday before meeting with Pedon the next day.

Seventeen days after firing Muller, the Redbirds had their man.

"Ryan will recruit the right kids who are all in. He understands building a program as opposed to assembling a team and finding players in our geographic footprint," said Brennan. "Ryan and I just had a personal connection that made us both believe we could work together and accomplish amazing things at ISU. This alignment will be critical to our success."

Searching for a head coach before the season ended worked in ISU's favor.

"This job was available and open before any in the country. When it came open I knew this was a place that was going to pique my interest," said Pedon. "I believe sometimes in life other forces kind of lead you in certain directions. I met Kyle and there was a real connection. The boxes it checked were real. I wanted to be at a place you can recruit and attract the kind of young men I want to build a program with. Not all basketball programs do that. This does."

Not all college basketball programs have such a legendary figure as Doug Collins, either.

Brennan said he met with the former ISU All-American at his home in Phoenix, Ariz., for about seven hours the week after dismissing Muller.

"He was kind enough to provide feedback and talk to candidates we were focused on," said Brennan. "His advice, counsel and passion for Illinois State basketball and this community were a huge help to me in finding our coach."

Pedon also had a chance to speak with Collins after meeting with Brennan and Muhlhauser.

Now, Pedon will get to coach on Doug Collins Court.

"It became abundantly clear to me how passionate he is and the people in this community are about Redbird basketball," said Pedon. "I cannot tell you how important that was for me as a coach coming in here to understand that and to hear that from him."

Brennan said he interviewed Division I and II head coaches as well as assistants. Hiring someone with no prior head coaching experience didn't matter as much as "genuineness, humility, intelligence, work ethic and toughness" that Brennan said he found in Pedon.

"After I met him I knew he was our coach even though we had more people to talk to, which we did," said Brennan. "Nothing could pull me off of him. He was on my mind. I met him and my gut feeling was he was our guy."

Pedon talked to the ISU players on Zoom in St. Louis after the Redbirds lost to Northern Iowa on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

He's also gotten going on some other Redbird business.

"Recruiting here has already started. I hit the ground running," said Pedon.

He could have been talking about Takai and Tajuan Simpkins. The twin guards from Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina, committed to ISU a couple days before Muller was fired.

Liberty Heights coach AJ Jones said the Simpkins twins and their mother spoke with Pedon on Sunday.

"They said he seems really excited about the job and them in general," said Jones. "He said he got the chance to not only watch film on them, but get in contact with some of the people he has relationships with in the recruiting world about the boys, and that he heard nothing but good things about them and he liked what he saw from them.

"He told them and the mom he would love for them to stay committed to Illinois State and feels like they can be a big part of the future of what he's doing there ... as of right now they're still fully committed to Illinois State and plan on staying put and plan on having conversations with the coach as things finish up with March Madness and what not."

NCAA rules prohibit Pedon from talking about recruits until they sign. The spring signing period begins April 13.

Pedon could discuss interest in others joining him at ISU.

"We need to put together a staff where we can gain some momentum. I'm confident we can do that," he said. "This is a very desirable place. I have over 1,000 text messages ... there is high-level interest in this job, and it's for good reason."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

