Watch now: Hutchison, Herman instrumental in Illinois State's women's athletics growing from Title IX beginnings

NORMAL — Jill Hutchison graduated from New Mexico and came to Illinois State as a graduate student in 1968. Three years later, Linda Herman arrived on the ISU campus after graduating from Indiana State.

Hutchison became a Women's Hall of Fame basketball coach who led the Redbirds for 28 seasons and was instrumental in shaping the sport nationally. Herman coached volleyball at ISU for seven years before turning to administration, serving as the senior women's administrator and senior associate athletic director while four times also taking on the role as the Redbirds' acting athletic director.

When Title IX was signed on June 23, 1972, the main intent of the new law was to ban discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs. Sports wasn't mentioned, but an offshoot was to provide females athletes the same opportunities at schools as their male counterparts.

Now retired, Hutchison and Herman have remained in the Bloomington-Normal community and closely aligned with ISU. They have lived, seen and, sometimes, fought the last 50 years to make Title IX work the way it was intended not only at ISU, but across the country.

"The whole start was for participation. Equal opportunity to participate and compete," said Herman. "That's what everyone was focused on because there weren't (female) teams. There was such a surge to start all these girls teams, college and high school both. Once Title IX started getting enforced, the real teeth was proportionality.

"The teeth of Title IX is female athletes should mirror the female enrollment. Once that started to happen and you put numbers to it, you could sue if (a school) wasn't forcing Title IX. The seismic growth of participation is what everyone focused on that and was so excited about it."

While participation numbers have to be equal, resources are another story and remains an issue both Hutchison and Herman believe isn't equal.

"There's still not equity with how men's and women's programs are treated on campuses. I think that's true on the high school and collegiate level," said Hutchison. "The Power 5 (conferences) are much worse than the mid-major and that's really, really sad. Football budgets at Power 5 schools are larger than the entire women's budget. I'm a football fan and support football. But there's got to be some equity in there some place."

When Title IX began, Hutchison and Herman said ISU was well positioned to adhere to the provisions. They give much of the credit to Ester French, Phebe Scott and Laurie Mabry for putting ISU "way ahead" of other schools, according to Hutchison.

French was an Illinois State Normal University physical education teacher and administrator who began the first Illinois Sports Play Day in 1931. Scott was the head of the Women's Health and Physical Education Department.

Mabry, a physical education professor, was the director of ISU's Women's Intercollegiate Athletics from 1960-80. During that time period, the school played in the first College World Series for softball in 1969. ISU later hosted the first Women's National Swimming and Diving Championships in 1970 and the first women's national basketball tournament in 1972.

"Because everything was around PE initially, we had a huge PE program. We had 800 female majors and a staff of 60," said Hutchison. "The coaches were all PE teachers. Some had not coached before and had to learn on the fly. Some liked it and some didn't. That made it difficult. That happened at the high school level, too."

ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan said his department has enjoyed telling the stories to current Redbirds student-athletes and staff during the past year about the pioneers at the school who inspired women's athletics.

That culminated in a Title IX Anniversary Celebration last weekend, which included a banquet of about 400 in which ISU's first female president, Terri Goss Kinzy, was the keynote speaker.

"One of the first things I learned about Illinois State when getting here (in January 2021) was how important this university and department were in the growth of women's athletics in this country," said Brennan. "The women here in leadership positions fought hard at a time when it certainly wasn't easy to get women more opportunities to play the sports they love."

And the fight was sometimes difficult, especially when ISU president David Strand was the first to take scholarship money from the men and distribute it to the women.

"We weren't very popular on campus and it was totally understandable," said Herman. "Money had to come from somewhere."

"You had to share that sandbox and that wasn't fun. You didn't want to be obnoxious about it because you knew you were taking from them, yet you wanted your share," said Hutchison. "You had to find a balance with that to get what you needed. Some men (coaches and administrators) were great allies and some weren't. You had to share facilities and all kinds of stuff."

While Title IX has helped women in the last 50 years, Hutchison and Herman believe the next 50 years will be just as important.

"I would like women's sports to be equal to men's sports in visibility, whatever that is," said Herman. "When you see it, you start to believe it, and that gives it credibility. Otherwise you just say, 'Oh, the women.' When you see it on television and it's a good product, the level of athleticism has grown exponentially. Athleticism is seen in girls because of youth sports. Coaching is better, but visibility gives credibility."

"No question right now men's gates at most schools are bigger than women's. Some women's programs, especially basketball and volleyball, draw great crowds and come close to breaking even," said Hutchison. "My point is not all are promoted the same. If they're not, the women don't have a chance to produce the revenue the men have. Television money is paying everything right now at all levels of Division I. Women are maybe 4% of mainline sports coverage on TV. Until that equals out then it's hard to justify salaries based on revenue. It doesn't seem right to me."

