Watch now: Howard Fleming Jr., Redbirds hoping to avoid letdown against Jackson State

NORMAL — If Howard Fleming Jr. has anything to say about it, Illinois State's basketball team won't suffer a letdown after its biggest victory in the last two seasons.

The loquacious Fleming figures to have plenty to say about it, too.

The Redbirds rallied from a nine-point deficit with four minutes left in regulation to beat Missouri State in overtime Wednesday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener. ISU (4-4) returns to nonconference action at 3 p.m. Saturday when it entertains Jackson State (1-6) at Redbird Arena.

"We still have a chip on our shoulder and something to prove to everybody," said Fleming, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard. "We're not taking it lightly we were ranked last in the conference preseason. We're taking it a game at a time and proving to ourselves that we can get better."

ISU head coach Dan Muller's only concern at the moment is Jackson State. However, a quick peek at the schedule left before Christmas shows the Redbirds are in a position to build some momentum.

Four of ISU's next five games are at home, with the lone road contest at Chicago State next Saturday.

"If you look at nonconference on paper, our more difficult games were early," said Muller. "We played some really good teams, and that helped prepare us for our first conference game and conference season.

"We're getting better, and that's what I'm most excited about. We need to have where no one plays poorly, and that's what good teams do. You don't have to play great every night, You just can't have a rollercoaster performance from your top guys. We're still in that phase, and we'll graduate out of that at some point."

Although the stat sheet might not show it, Fleming is developing into one of ISU's top guys.

Fleming averages modest totals of 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. Then you add in 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals and his value begins taking shape. But it's the intangibles that Fleming brings that really endears him to his teammates and Redbird coaching staff.

"Even when Muller was recruiting me, I was never a guy to have 20-2-3 (points-rebounds-assists). I was always like 7-7-7, a guy who always would have a little of everything," said Fleming, who played at legendary Male High School in Louisville, Ky. "It takes that player to do the dirty work sometimes. Once your teammates see that player doing the dirty work it motivates them to do it."

Muller said Fleming, who has started the last two games, has competed harder than any ISU player during the last two weeks and is fast becoming a team leader.

"He's a guy who can do a little of everything and doesn't get caught up in his own numbers, and that's winning basketball," said Muller. "He's guarding better, finishing better, shooting better and off the ball more. He's always rebounded it."

Fleming took the challenge of guarding Missouri State's 6-8 Donovan Clay personally on Wednesday. Clay finished with six points and eight rebounds.

"Don't think I forgot last year he had 20 and 10 on us when he was at Valpo and snuck out with a 'W,' " said Fleming. "I think about those kinds of things. My man scoring on me, it keeps me up at night."

While Fleming is developing on the court, he's also becoming an entrepreneur off it.

Taking advantage of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities the NCAA has allowed student-athletes to explore. Fleming has developed his own apparel line called H3. That stands for Howard Hungry N Humble and the line has its own Web site (www.h3apparel.club).

"We're doing pretty well. We've sold over 200 pieces of clothing," said Fleming. "I created the logo and slogan."

Jackson State's slogan would be "Road Warriors." The Tigers are in the midst of a 12-game road stretch to begin the season. They've already lost to Illinois (71-47), Indiana (70-35) and Marquette (83-54), with their lone victory coming last Saturday against Louisiana Lafayette (75-70).

Jayveous McKinnis, a 6-7, 225-pound center, becomes the latest quality big body to face the Redbirds. McKinnis, who was second in the country last season with 13.2 rebounds while earning all-Southwestern Athletic Conference first-team honors, averages a double-double (12.3 points, 10.9 rebounds) this season.

Muller said he's impressed with how hard the Tigers, who were tied at halftime with Marquette on Tuesday, are playing.

"They're competing even though they're on the road," he said. "They play a lot of guys and are athletic as can be. Their big man (McKinnis) is an absolute stud."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

