Watch now: Howard Fleming Jr., Illinois State look for homecourt edge to end losing streak

NORMAL — When asked what would be the best gift he could receive for his 20th birthday on Friday, Howard Fleming Jr. quickly tried to think of something. However, he was drawing a blank.

How about an Illinois State basketball victory to end a season-high four-game losing streak?

"That's definitely on my list," said the sophomore guard with a smile.

After playing seven of its last 10 games on the road, ISU hopes the comfortable feeling inside Redbird Arena gets the team back on track. The Redbirds entertain Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Saturday with both teams desperate to begin building momentum for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in a month.

"We love being at home, and we haven't played poorly at home in a long time," said ISU head coach Dan Muller, whose team plays five of its last eight regular-season games at Redbird Arena. "We've actually played well at home for the most part."

The Redbirds are 9-3 at home, with the lone MVC loss a controversial 89-88 overtime setback to Drake on Jan. 26. Wednesday's loss at Loyola dropped ISU to 10-13 overall and 3-7 in the league.

This is the Redbirds' first meeting against SIU (11-12, 4-7), which is coming off a 69-54 defeat at Missouri State on Wednesday. ISU and the Salukis will hook up again on Feb. 23 in Carbondale.

Fleming insists ISU's confidence is not broken despite its recent woes.

"We've got a lot of faith in our coaching staff and the things they tell us to do," said Fleming. "The group of guys we have are all connected and want what's best for each other. We're putting things in the past, all the outside things, and locking in on what we need to do to win the next couple games."

Muller thought ISU's second-half effort at Loyola, especially offensively, could be a start in getting things settled down after losing Sy Chatman on Jan. 23 with a season-ending knee injury.

The Redbirds have tweaked their offense without Chatman, their best post player and most physical presence, to rely more on player movement, cutting and spacing. ISU outscored the Ramblers, 42-36, in the second half.

"I feel like in the second half we were getting in our groove," said Fleming, who has battled through two sprained ankles. "We dug ourselves too deep of a hole for that one, but the next day in practice we followed through like in the second half. We're going to keep practicing it until we perfect it. We're getting to where we need to be offensively."

Without Chatman and his 13.5-point per game average, Muller knows other players need to help out Antonio Reeves (20.2 ppg), who needs only three points Saturday to become the 46th player in ISU history to reach the 1,000th-point milestone.

Josiah Strong has gone through a recent shooting slump that he might have snapped in the second half at Loyola by making three 3-pointers. Kendall Lewis has been hurt by early foul trouble in three of the last four games, scoring a combined 31 points.

"No one has to do more than they're capable of, but we don't have the margin of error for some guys to have bad games," said Muller. "Obviously you take one of your better players out, your margin of error shrinks.

"You don't want to ask guys to do more than they're capable of because you don't want to set them up for failure. But we just can't have multiple guys have bad nights."

ISU needs to be prepared for a low-possession game. The Salukis like to use much of the shot clock and then try to wear teams down physically on the other end.

SIU ranks first in the league in scoring defense (60.2), but ninth in scoring offense (63.6).

Like ISU, the Salukis have been involved in a number of close games. SIU is 3-7 in games decided by five or fewer points.

"We have to make sure the guys understand the 36 minutes before those last four minutes are just as important," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "Every possession matters in the Valley. You're only getting 60-65 possessions in a game. You have to take every one seriously."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

