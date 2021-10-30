Watch now: How this Bloomington-Normal chain crew keeps the game moving

NORMAL — They try to be as invisible as possible, but the people who run the chain at Illinois State University football games are an essential part of the officiating team.

The chain runners are provided by the Bloomington Normal Officials Association, which provides officials for high school football, basketball, baseball and softball in the area. Most of the time the crew is all volunteers from the association, said coordinator Glenn Reinhart. He sometimes brings in outside volunteers as well.

The crew is responsible for moving the chain, which marks the line of scrimmage that starts a set of downs and the first down line 10 yards away. It is a great chance for the volunteers to see some good football and high-quality officiating, Reinhart said.

“There’s no better seat in the house. There’s no one other than the official that gets a better view,” he said.

Coaches and even some of the other officials are required to stand behind the chain runners. Few spectators get to move up and down the field with the ball as well.

Brian Simpsen agrees with Reinhart. He has been helping run chains for both high school championships hosted by ISU and ISU home games for almost 40 years.

“It’s the best seat in the house (and) you get in free,” he said.

Being that close to the action also lets the volunteers hear everything, Reinhart said. That can include some interesting language from coaches and players, he joked, but it lets the high school officials interact with and learn from the college officials.

“We try to recruit some of our newer football officials,” Reinhart said.

An all-volunteer effort

In quiet moments, they will often talk to the college officials about why they made a specific call and when. While there are some differences in college and high school rules, it gives the volunteers a chance to learn and practice from other officials, he said.

Simpsen started officiating football when he was just 17. He was following after his father, who officiated for more than 30 years. There were few fathers and sons officiating at the same time, he said. At 58, Simpsen now has even more experience than that. He has even officiated for games during the playoffs for the high school state championships.

He has learned from the officials in that time as well, and gotten to know them some, he said. The college officials are happy to explain calls or talk with the chain crews. Simpsen enjoys the camaraderie there on the sidelines.

The chain crews are a vital part of the officiating crew, even though they do not make calls. As such, it is important for them to stay impartial during the games, so they try not to chat with the coaches and players too much, Reinhart said.

“We try to honor that, we take it serious that technically we’re part of the officiating crew,” he said.

It gives the chain crew some protection as well, as coaches can be flagged for disrupting them or yelling at them. That is pretty much never a problem, though, as Reinhart said the coaches and players respect the volunteers and let them do their job.

Delay of game

A seven-person crew is ideal, Reinhart said, though the job can be done with five. Ideally, four people are running the actual chain on the visitors side. The chain consists of two posts connected by a 10-yard chain. One post goes at the line of scrimmage to start the set of downs, while the other marks the first down line.

Moving the chains also includes moving the box, a pole with a display to show which down the play is on. A fifth person on the home team sideline moves a mat that marks the first down line for players on that side of the field and the ISU coaches.

A sixth person works alongside the people who move the chain. Their job is to move a clip that marks the closest 5-yard line on the chain. That helps keep the volunteers safe if the play ends up coming toward them across the sideline.

“We’ll just drop the equipment,” Reinhart said. “We put that little clip back on the 5-yard marker to get back set up.”

Another clip is used to help keep track of the last location, in case of any calls that would make them reset the chain back.

The seventh job is what Reinhart himself often ends up doing. As part of the record-keeping process, a paper form with the time on the clock, the down, the line of scrimmage and every penalty needs to be filled out. Reinhart said it tends to be the least-wanted job on the crew, but it is important for providing feedback and evaluations for the officials.

While it is often high school officials running the chain, doing so does not take specialized knowledge of the sport.

“They really don’t need to know anything about football," Reinhart said, "to run the chain."

