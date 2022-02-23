Watch now: Hot-shooting Southern Illinois sends skidding Illinois State to fifth straight loss

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois sank 10 3-pointers in the first half and bolted to a 25-point halftime lead before cruising past Illinois State, 90-69, in Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday night at Banterra Center.

Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead the reeling Redbirds, who dropped their fifth straight and 10th in the last 11 games. Kendall Lewis contributed 14 points and six rebounds, while Mark Freeman chipped in 12 points and five assists.

ISU, which fell to 11-19 overall and 4-13 in the Valley, meets Indiana State at 3 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale at Redbird Arena. Wednesday's results around the league also mean the Redbirds and Indiana State will meet next Thursday in a MVC Tournament play-in game at St. Louis.

Ben Coupet paced the Salukis (16-13, 9-8), who won their fourth straight, with 22 points. Lance Jones made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Marcus Domask added 16 points. SIU shot 57.4% from the field and finished 14 of 24 outside the arc while notching its season-high scoring total.

SIU led 10-9 midway through the first half before catching fire. The Salukis missed only three 3-point attempts in the first half. Coupet ended the first half with a 3-pointer that gave SIU a 49-24 lead as ISU looked at its largest halftime deficit of the season.

SIU began the second half by making its first three 3-pointers, two by Jones and another by Coupet, as the lead ballooned to 60-31.

ISU cut the deficit to 75-60 on Josiah Strong's 3-pointer with 6:16 left, but couldn't get closer.

The Redbirds shot 55.1% from the field and 6 of 12 on 3-pointers, but committed 15 turnovers.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.