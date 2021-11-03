Watch now: Gillespie sees room for improvement in Illinois State win over Missouri-St. Louis

NORMAL – After rattling off several of her team’s deficiencies in Wednesday’s exhibition game against Missouri-St. Louis, Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie arrived at a somewhat comforting conclusion.

“That’s why you play these games,” Gillespie said, “to get some great footage and learn from that.”

Hardly a well-oiled machine in their first public appearance, the Redbirds did muster production for a 64-53 victory over the Division II Tritons.

“It was good to be back in front of fans again,” said Gillespie. “I wish we would have played a little better. But you have to give UMSL a ton of credit. They are very well coached, and their kids played extremely hard.”

Junior DeAnna Wilson led the way with 18 points, proving too much for the Tritons to handle while connecting on 8 of 12 shots from the floor.

“I did feel more comfortable as the game went on,” Wilson said. “It started with my teammates trusting me to make layups from them. They kept giving me the ball, and I didn’t want to let them down.”

The Redbirds broke out to a 14-3 lead with Mary Crompton completing a 4-point play only to see UMSL battle back within 16-14. The Tritons came within two twice in the second quarter before ISU seized a 39-31 margin entering halftime.

“We’re lucky to get a win. I’m a little disappointed with the things we can control: our effort and awareness on defense,” said Gillespie. “I didn’t think we really played with a great identity. We have four days to fix that before we start the real season (Tuesday at Northern Illinois). We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

ISU managed only two Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor free throws over the first seven minutes of the third quarter. But UMSL also was struggling to score.

Kayel Newland’s 3-pointer at the 2:48 mark of the period boosted the Redbird advantage to 44-35, and the Tritons would not get closer than seven in the fourth quarter.

JuJu Redmond added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds. Maya Wong chipped in 13 points and a game-high five assists, and Kate Bullman topped ISU with 11 rebounds.

“Yeah, I passed it well. But I could have been a little better in my decision making,” Wong said. “Scott (assistant coach Scott Gillespie) talk about I’m pretty good offensively, but can I get the best shot for our team?

"I’m looking more to be a leader in my role this year. I want to be more of a communicator, which I’m not the best at.”

ISU outrebounded UMSL, 45-35, but the Tritons grabbed 12 offensive boards, seven by Alex LaPorta.

“I thought she was outstanding,” said Gillespie of LaPorta, who totaled 13 rebounds. “I thought our commitment to send three players to the glass every single time was very poor. I think fatigue played a part, but I have to do a better job demanding that. That falls on me, and that will be addressed.”

Freshman Mallory Ronshausen paced UMSL with 15 points.

