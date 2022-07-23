Watch now: Get to know the numerous transfers who will impact MVC basketball race

NORMAL — Missouri State basketball fans might catch themselves asking "What if Isiaih Mosley didn't leave?" during this upcoming season.

One person who won't go down that road is Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. Losing the Missouri Valley Conference's top scorer to the NCAA Transfer Portal — where Mosley ended up at Missouri in his hometown of Columbia — is something Ford has already dealt with and moved on from.

"The biggest thing with someone transferring that everyone has to realize is it's no different than dating someone," said Ford. "If they don't want to date you anymore, you have to let them go. There's so many other people out there to date ... in my case it would have been to go find the prettiest girl before I got married."

Come next Saturday, there will be 100 days left until the college basketball season officially opens on Nov. 8. It will take a while to recognize many teams as the transfer portal has caused a seismic shift across the country, including the MVC.

Illinois State and new head coach Ryan Pedon dove deep into the portal, grabbing six players. Ford and Missouri State grabbed seven. Every league team, with the exception of Northern Iowa, used the transfer portal to beef up their roster.

Trying to select an MVC All-Newcomer Team at the end of the season could be a difficult chore.

Many of the MVC's newcomers come from power conference schools where things didn't quite work out as hoped. Adding players who have already with Division I experience means less of a learning curve compared to freshmen who were playing in high school last year.

During the MVC coaches summer Zoom meeting earlier this month, there was plenty of talk about the league's newcomers. Following is a sneak preview of what can be expected from Valley newcomers during the season.

Top teams add

Drake already figured to be the preseason MVC favorite with veterans Roman Penn, Tucker DeVries, D.J. Wilkins, Garrett Sturtz and Darnell Brodie Jr. leading the way.

Sardaar Calhoun, an athletic 6-foot-6 wing, joined the Bulldogs in January when he transferred from Texas Tech, where he played eight games last season. Calhoun got to practice with Drake for a couple months and should fit in nicely. Before going to Texas Tech, Calhoun spent the 2020-21 season at Florida State and averaged 5.3 points while shooting almost 40% on 3-pointers. Also joining the Bulldogs is 6-10 forward Eric Northweather from Division II Truman State (10.1 ppg).

"Both of those guys will challenge for starting spots," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries, who is Tucker's father. "It will be fun competition throughout summer and fall. Our depth is really good and those guys are going to be a big part of that. What those two guys bring, and what maybe we lacked a little bit last year, we added some shooting."

Southern Illinois had a solid 1-2 scoring punch in Marcus Domask and Lance Jones coming back. The Salukis added a third scorer from league rival Evansville as 6-4 senior guard Jawaun Newton (12.7 ppg) transferred. SIU also found a point guard in Xavier Johnson from George Mason and some muscle upfront in 6-8 sophomore Clarence Rupert from St. Peter's.

Replacing Terry Roberts, an all-MVC first-team selection who transferred to Georgia, won't be easy for Bradley. But if juco transfer James "Pops" Weathers or 5-8 Duke Dean, a transfer from Troy, can handle point guard duties, the Braves will be battling for the league title. Forward Ja'Shon Henry is healthy again after a concussion derailed him last season and gives Bradley a formidable front line with Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons.

A fresh start

Coaching changes at ISU and Evansville, where David Ragland takes over for Todd Lickliter, were followed by wholesale roster changes.

The Redbirds' top three scorers of Antonio Reeves (Kentucky), Sy Chatman (Buffalo) and Josiah Strong (Colorado State) left along with three others. Pedon and assistants Walter Offutt, Rob Judson and Andrew Dakich got to work quickly to find the right players to fit their system.

Fifth-year seniors Seneca Knight (Brigham Young), a 6-6 wing, and guard Colton Sandage (Western Illinois) have averaged double-figure scoring. Darius Burford was Elon's starting point guard the last two years. Guard Luke Kasubke and forward Joe Petrakis were former Kansas State teammates, while guard Malachi Poindexter walked-on at Virginia and worked his way into the Cavaliers' rotation.

Ragland didn't take over until late May after Lickliter was fired earlier that month. Evansville had six players go into the transfer portal. Four players signed by Lickliter stayed and Ragland added five other scholarship players, including UNLV point guard Marvin Coleman III and Alabama State guard Kenny Strawberry.

Missouri State has only three players back from last season's 23-11 squad. Ford got four power conference transfers in wing James Graham (Maryland), forward Dalen Ridgnal (Georgia) and guards Chance Moore (Arkansas) and Alston Mason (Oklahoma).

Danville native Kendel Moore, a guard, played four years at Colorado State before joining the Bears. Guard Matthew Lee left St. Peter's after helping his team to an Elite Eight berth and guard Bryan Trimble Jr. came from Akron.

"I think you'll see across the country, just because you have to sign a lot of guys, it doesn't mean it has to be a bad thing," said Ford. "It could be a great thing for some. It is what it is."

Lighter this year

Indiana State and Valparaiso were major players in the transfer portal a year before.

Josh Schertz had just taken over as Indiana State's head coach and brought a couple players with him from Division II Lincoln Memorial in Cameron Henry and Xavier Bledsoe as he retooled the roster. Valpo added Big Ten transfers in guards Kobe King and Trevor Anderson from Wisconsin and forward Thomas Kithier from Michigan State.

Valpo snagged a couple Division II transfers this year, but none from Division I. Indiana State got two potential starters from D-I schools in wing Courvoiser McCauley from DePaul (who played for Schertz at Lincoln Memorial) and Bradley guard Jayson Kent.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson has stuck to his tried-and-true way of adding mainly freshmen and then redshirting a couple of them. Landon Wolf, a 6-5 wing, was a redshirt last year who could make an impact.

League newcomers

Murray State and Belmont dominated the Ohio Valley Conference for years and likely would have battled for the MVC title last season. But both squads suffered heavy losses via graduation and transfers as they try to equate their OVC success into the MVC.

Steve Prohm, who returns as Murray State's head coach after being there for four years before leaving for Iowa State in 2015, has only one starter back in bruising forward DJ Burns. Prohm's most significant transfer is 6-4 guard Rob Perry, who scored 1,108 points in three seasons at Stetson. Another guard, 6-2 JaCobi Wood, transferred from Belmont.

Belmont's model is similar to UNI in signing freshmen and developing them. But head coach Casey Alexander graduated five fifth-year seniors and needed some experience from the portal. He got that in 6-2 guard Keishawn Davidson, a three-year starter from OVC rival Tennessee Tech, and 6-7 graduate student Drew Friberg, who made 75 3s last season at Princeton.

UIC, which is led by former ISU assistant coach Luke Yaklich, went 14-16 in its final Horizon League season. Senior guard Damaria Franklin is the top returner after averaging 17.8 points. Yaklich signed three from the transfer portal — 6-8 wing Toby Okani (Duquesne), 6-4 guard Shaun Williams (CSU Bakersfield) and 6-1 guard Tre Anderson (Idaho).