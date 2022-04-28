Watch now: Gagliardo bright spot in Illinois State baseball loss to Indiana

NORMAL – In a midweek college baseball game, innings eaters are valuable commodities.

And as Illinois State dropped a 3-1 nonconference game to Indiana on Wednesday at Duffy Bass Field, sophomore left-hander Keegan Gagliardo turned in a productive relief outing for the Redbirds.

“Fantastic. Gagliardo really helped us out there,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “That’s what we needed right there going into the weekend to save some more bullets out of the bullpen. That was huge from him.”

Gagliardo gave up four hits and one unearned run in four innings. He struck out five and walked one.

“He kept them off balance. He was throwing strikes,” said Holm. “He was able to land that breaking ball and the change up. That was a team we had success in the past throwing change ups to, and he did a good job of that.”

Gagliardo sported an 8.59 ERA in 7⅓ innings before Wednesday.

Here are five other takeaways as ISU slipped to 15-21 on the season.

Cermak’s exploits

ISU center fielder and leadoff hitter Ryan Cermak singled home Kayden Beauregard with ISU’s only run in the third. Cermak was thrown out on a questionable call trying to take second base.

Cermak, who owns a team-best .343 batting average, homered in a Tuesday loss to Southern Illinois Edwardsville and became the first Redbird to reach the 15-homer mark in a season since Ryan Duncheon belted a school-record 23 in 1999.

Offense falls short

ISU still has not been shut out all season, but one run and seven hits did not get the job done versus the Hoosiers.

“Ultimately, you’ve got to get more than seven hits,” Holm said. “They did not run out their best arms at us, and we got seven hits and scored one run.”

The Redbirds are 0-14 this season when scoring two runs or less.

Conklin rips triple

Freshman MacCallan Conklin, a University High School graduate, registered his first collegiate triple in the sixth down the right-field line.

Conklin then tried to score when a low pitch bounced away from Indiana catcher Peter Serruto but toward pitcher Luke Hayden, who shoveled the ball back to Serruto and Conklin was tagged out.

“It’s a young kid and we’re preaching trying to be aggressive,” said Holm. “So that’s one of those mistakes we’ll live with.”

Conklin came up with the bases loaded in the seventh and grounded out.

“I thought Conklin put up a really good at bat there,” the ISU coach said. “He hit the ball hard right at the second baseman. We had those chances and couldn’t quite get them in.”

Wyman’s walks

ISU starter Colin Wyman entered the game with just seven walks in 32 innings.

He issued bases on balls to the first two batters in the second inning and both came around to score.

Next up

The Redbirds welcome Dallas Baptist to The Duff this weekend for a Valley series.

Friday’s 7 p.m. game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. The teams also meet Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

The Patriots, who are 25-15 and 5-4 in league play, announced recently they will be leaving the MVC after this season to take the DBU baseball program to Conference USA.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

