Watch now: Freeman, Illinois State turn away Bucknell in overtime thriller

NORMAL — Illinois State rallied from a five-point deficit in the final seconds of regulation and controlled overtime to outlast Bucknell, 105-100, Saturday in a nonconference basketball game at Redbird Arena.

Mark Freeman erupted for a career-high 34 points and Sy Chatman added 23 as the Redbirds moved to 2-2 despite a 3 of 16 shooting performance from national scoring leader Antonio Reeves.

“We did a lot of good things and a lot of bad things,” ISU coach Dan Muller said. “It’s nice to get a win with Antonio having a tough night though he did a lot of really good things. You don’t win many when you’re down five with 30 seconds. But we found a way to do it so we’ll take it.”

A Kendall Lewis steal followed by a Reeves assist on a Lewis dunk gave the Redbirds an 87-86 edge.

Lewis split two free throws with 6.3 seconds left, but Bucknell’s Elvin Edmonds IV put back a rebound basket at the buzzer to force overtime.

Reeves hit a free throw and a 12-foot jumper and Lewis scored on a rebound to snap a 94-all overtime tie and present ISU with a 99-94 lead. Bucknell (1-3) moved within 99-98 but could get no closer.

“The offense was flowing well. We came back from the Murray game and had to move it around and get our offense more fluent,” said Freeman, whose previous career high of 30 came when he was playing for Tennessee State. “We focused in and locked in and came through.”

Andrew Funk paced all scorers with 38 for Bucknell, drilling 7 of 16 from 3-point range. Funk brought the Bison back from a 73-66 deficit with a trio of 3-pointers that forged a 75-all tie.

Josiah Strong and Reeves each added 12 points for ISU, which received a team-high 11 rebounds from Chatman.

A first half that featured 11 lead changes and no edge bigger than five points saw Bucknell score the final six, all on free throws over the last 1:25, for a 42-39 margin.

The Bison connected on 11 of 12 foul shots before halftime.

Freeman scored 10 of his 17 first-half points over the final 6:37.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

