Watch now: Freeman explodes for 34 points as Illinois State outlasts Bucknell in overtime

NORMAL – Mark Freeman insists he is not alone.

The Illinois State guard says there are Redbird players other than himself capable of a huge scoring night if early season NCAA scoring leader Antonio Reeves’ shots aren’t falling.

Yet on Saturday it was Freeman who erupted for a career-high 34 points as the Redbirds outlasted Bucknell, 105-100, in an overtime thriller at Redbird Arena in a first round game of the Cancun Challenge.

“As the season goes on, we’re learning each other more and more every day and getting better and better,” Freeman said. “It’s really scary to be honest. A good scary, a great scary.”

The Redbirds, who evened their record at 2-2, rallied from five down in the final 34 seconds of regulation and led 88-86 before Bucknell’s Elvin Edmonds IV forced overtime with a rebound basket at the buzzer.

“Mark Freeman had a special night,” said ISU coach Dan Muller. “To get 105 on a night Antonio has a tough night, a lot of people wouldn’t think we could do that. But we have a lot of really good players who can contribute.”

The Redbirds enjoyed a 73-66 advantage after a Sy Chatman free throw with 5:21 to play. But Bucknell (1-3) clawed back on the strength of three Andrew Funk 3-pointers and forged a tie at 75-all.

The Bison held an 84-79 margin in the final minute, but a Kendall Lewis steal, a Reeves assist and a Lewis dunk handed ISU an 87-86 edge.

“I wasn’t really playing much of the game because everybody else was doing their thing,” Lewis said. “But I knew on the bench I had to stay ready. He put me in defensively, and I knew if I got my hands up high enough I could get a deflection. It worked out just like we drew it up.”

“We did a lot of good things and a lot of bad things,” said Muller. “You don’t win many when you’re down five with 30 seconds. But we found a way to do it so we’ll take it."

Reeves hit a free throw and a 12-foot jumper and Lewis scored on a rebound to snap a 94-all overtime tie and present ISU with a 99-94 lead. Bucknell (1-3) moved within 99-98 but could get no closer.

Reeves connected on just 3 of 16 shots and scored 12 points after averaging 26.7 over ISU’s first three contests.

“I thought Tone was awesome. He really was,” Muller said. “It’s so hard for a guy who is averaging 20-something to keep your mind right. I can’t tell you how difficult that is. He kept playing, he kept guarding, he took the right shots, he wasn’t pressing. He's still trying to make the right play.”

Freeman had 33 combined points in his first three games as a Redbird. His previous career high of 30 came when he was playing at Tennessee State.

“The offense was flowing well. We came back from the Murray game and had to move it around and get our offense more fluent,” said Freeman. “I was just letting things come to me, playing my game, making the game easy.”

Freeman also contributed seven assists and seven steals.

“That’s a byproduct of Mark getting more disciplined and understanding what it takes to win and buying in and allowing us to coach him hard,” Muller said. “Then he shows you what he can do.”

Funk paced all scorers with 38 for Bucknell, drilling 7 of 16 from 3-point range.

“He's special. We tried a lot of different defenders on him,” said Muller. “He missed shots toward the end in overtime he was making, thank goodness. Some of it was our defense. But I think he got a little fatigued.”

Josiah Strong added 12 points for ISU, which received a team-high 11 rebounds from Chatman. The 6-foot-8 Chatman battled 7-0 Andre Screen and 6-9, 265-pound Alex Timmerman in the post.

“I definitely saw I had an athletic advantage on both their bigs,” Chatman said. “I tried to make sure I use my speed and jump my highest on rebounds and grab them with two hands. If they are guarding me in the post, I had to make sure I face up and attack them using my speed.”

A first half that featured 11 lead changes and no edge bigger than five points saw Bucknell score the final six, all on free throws over the last 1:25, for a 42-39 margin.

The Bison connected on 11 of 12 foul shots before halftime and 26 of 29 (89.7 percent) overall. ISU sank 35 of 45 free throws for 77.8 percent.

Freeman scored 10 of his 17 first-half points over the final 6:37 of the half, but Bucknell carried a 42-39 lead into the break.

