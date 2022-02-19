Watch now: Free throw parade helps Bradley turn back Illinois State

PEORIA — Bradley got to the free throw line early and often in the second half to down Illinois State, 72-64, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Saturday at Carver Arena.

The Braves made 21 of 27 free throws in the second half to halt a three-game losing streak to ISU in the Interstate-74 rivalry.

Antonio Reeves paced the Redbirds (11-17, 4-11), who lost for the eighth time in the last nine games, with 20 points. It was ISU's second game under interim coach Brian Jones, who replaced fired Dan Muller earlier this week.

Josiah Strong contributed 12 points and Mark Freeman had 10 for the Redbirds.

Malevy Leons sank 12 of 12 free throws and scored 21 points to go with nine rebounds for Bradley (16-12, 10-6). Guard Terry Roberts added 18 points and Rienk Mast had 17.

ISU got in serious foul trouble early in the second half. Bradley was already in the bonus with 15:32 left and in the double bonus a minute later.

Leons made two free throws to give Bradley its first lead since early in the first half at 41-39.

After Freeman split a pair of free throws to gain a 45-all tie, Bradley went on a 9-2 run to take a 54-47 lead with 9:06 left.

ISU couldn't get within five the rest of the way.

ISU took the lead to stay in the first half on Freeman's 3-pointer with 13:41 left for an 8-6 lead. The Redbirds sank 5 of 7 from outside the arc and led 26-15 on Reeves' 3-pointer with 5:20 left.

But the Braves ended the first half on an 8-0 run to get within 32-31 at the break.

ISU returns home to face Loyola at 7 p.m. Monday at Redbird Arena. The game postponed on Jan. 5 because of a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Redbirds' program.

