Watch now: Franky West moves into starting role with Illinois State defense

NORMAL — It’s turning into quite the year for Franky West.

In September, the Illinois State cornerback and Normal Community High School graduate was elevated from walk-on to scholarship status.

And during the Redbirds’ bye week, West was promoted from second string to first team defense.

“It’s exciting,” West said. “I couldn’t ask for better teammates.”

West has 11 tackles over the Redbirds’ first five games and will start alongside Jarrell Jackson at cornerback when ISU faces No. 3-ranked North Dakota State on Saturday in a 2 p.m. Homecoming game at Hancock Stadium.

“He’s made some plays. He tackles pretty well and he’s a good athlete,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “He’s got a great personality and he’s really smart. He works hard and practices hard. He does everything we ask him to do.”

West replaces fellow redshirt freshman Braden Price in the starting lineup. Price, who will continue to play in a cornerback rotation, is ISU’s No. 4 tackler with 23 and is tied with Jackson for the team lead in interceptions with two.

“Me and Braden are going to keep on getting after it through this whole process. Braden is a great corner,” West said. “My family always taught me to be humble. Always treat everybody like they’re a starter. Whoever we put out there I know, even if it’s not me, we’re going to get the job done.”

West’s father, Frank, was a defensive back at ISU from 1990-94 and played professionally in Canada.

Spack believes the younger West is similar in his playing style to ISU assistant coach Mike Banks, a four-year starter at cornerback for the Redbirds.

“He’s a little faster than Mike, not quite as physical but close,” said Spack. “He can play in the boundary and he’s not afraid of contact. That’s great to see out of a defensive skill guy. His value has really gone up.”

Simon likely done

Spack believes jack linebacker Brandon Simon has played his last game as a Redbird. Simon suffered a fractured ankle earlier this season and will not return this season.

“I guess he could get a waiver for another year,” Spack said. “I think he’s done. This was going to be his last year of college football. He's got his degree. I think he wants to move on with his life. I haven’t approached him about that, but I think that’s where it’s at with him.”

Simon had eight tackles before his injury in the second game this season. The transfer from Iowa started all four spring contests and totaled 18 tackles.

Jefferson to start

Spack reaffirmed Tuesday quarterback Bryce Jefferson is ready to return to a starting role against NDSU. Jefferson suffered a sprained throwing shoulder in the first quarter of a Sept. 18 game against Eastern Illinois.

Jackson Waring has filled in at quarterback.

“I’ve been really happy the way Bryce is throwing the ball. He looks very sharp to me,” said Spack. “We have to get the rust dusted off a little bit with live reps. He hasn’t played in a while.”

The ISU coach called Waring’s experience in the absence of Jefferson valuable. “You feel comfortable putting him in the game,” Spack said. “I wouldn’t hesitate. If we had to play him, I would play him.”

Bye week benefits

The Redbirds (2-3 overall, 0-2 in the Missouri Valley) have had an opportunity to rest and heal since their last game on Oct. 2 against Missouri State.

“Oh yeah, it definitely helps,” defensive lineman Josh Dinga said. “We had a week to work and hone in on our skills. I think it was good for us.”

“A week off and not playing ball is always good for the recovery of the body,” safety Clayton Isbell said. “A game is always very intense and physically demanding on your body.”

Third down woes

Spack sees ISU’s inefficiency on third down as an area the team needs to address.

The Redbird have converted just 27 percent of their third downs into first downs (15 of 56), while opponents are clicking at 50 percent (38 of 76).

“Third down has been an issue on both sides of the football,” said Spack. “We haven’t been very good on third down. That’s disappointing because we’ve been pretty good in years past.”

The ISU defense has just six sacks in five games. Opponents have sacked the Redbirds 12 times.

“A lot of it has to do with putting pressure on the quarterback. That’s been an issue for us defensively,” Spack said. “We’ve got some developing guys who are going to be good players but they’re not quite there yet.

"Developing pass rushers is a never ending process. You’ve got to have them. You can’t play pass coverage forever.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

