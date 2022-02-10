Watch now: Four takeaways from Illinois State's OT win led by Antonio Reeves' big night

NORMAL — Anyone who left Redbird Arena on Wednesday night when Valparaiso built a 16-point lead against Illinois State must have been unaware of one thing:

These teams play overtime games.

A lot.

The Redbirds and Beacons came in leading the nation with five overtimes each, including one against each other on Jan. 2 at Valparaiso. They added to that total thanks to a heroic effort by ISU junior guard Antonio Reeves.

Reeves scored a career-high 34 points, including 20 in the second half when the Redbirds rallied from a 54-38 deficit with 15:47 left to force an extra five-minute period.

ISU never trailed in OT during a 78-75 victory and snapped a season-long five-game losing streak while improving to 11-14 overall and 4-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

It was the eighth largest comeback in ISU school history. The first came last month when the Redbirds rallied from 20 down to beat Bradley.

"Not sure that's a record you take a lot of pride in," said a worn-out looking ISU head coach Dan Muller afterwards.

Here are four takeaways from Wednesday's nail-biter which was witnessed by a crowd of 2,443 as the Redbirds get ready to face Indiana State on Saturday in Terre Haute, Ind.

Reeves goes off

When Reeves opened the game by making three 3-pointers, it was a good indication he was poised for a huge night. He went 0 of 8 outside the arc in his previous two games, including a season-low eight points in a 75-69 home loss to Southern Illinois last Saturday.

"Before the game I was feeling it a little bit that this is going to be a good game," said Reeves. "Basically it showed out on the floor. I'm happy I put in the work."

Reeves stalled a little bit after his hot start until drilling a long 3-pointer to end the first half while cutting Valpo's lead to 37-33. He was in full attack mode after the Beacons built the big lead, making a floater with 38 seconds left to forge a 70-all tie.

For the night, Reeves made 13 of 21 field goal attempts, 5 of 8 outside the arc and 3 of 5 free throws while playing 42 minutes.

"We want him to stay aggressive. It's really hard to be the best player and it's really, really hard to be the best player when you're faced guarded and every ball screen you come off is trapped," said Muller. "That's why it makes it more special he had a night like tonight."

Valpo coach Matt Lottich said there wasn't much his team could do to stop Reeves as the Beacons' eight-game winning streak against ISU ended.

"He had it going tonight. Good offense is always going to beat good defense," said Lottich. "He was playing with a ton of confidence. When he gets going he's tough to turn off."

Confidence waning

Muller sensed the home loss to SIU was different as the pressure mounted on the Redbirds to quickly get back on the winning track.

"We had a really hard practice Monday. I thought we were starting to feel sorry for ourselves as players," he said. "Hopefully we reminded them how to compete and why you compete, and the guys handled it great. In the second half they remembered that and found a way."

Already stinging from the loss of forward Sy Chatman to a season-ending knee injury, the Redbirds played against Valpo without starting guard Howard Fleming Jr. (hip) and reserve Emon Washington (Achilles).

Valpo (11-13, 4-8) wasn't at full health, either. Forward Thomas Kiether missed his fourth straight game with a bad back while starting point guard Preston Ruedinger played 24 minutes despite spending most of Tuesday sick to his stomach. Swingman Kevion Taylor, a transfer from Division II Winona State, led the Beacons with a season-high 26 points, but was slowed late by Josiah Strong's defense.

Ndiaye emerges

Liam McChesney and Ryan Schmitt have been called upon to make up for Chatman's absence inside. McChesney continued his strong play with 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

But don't forget about Abdou Ndiaye.

The 6-foot-9 redshirt junior has played little this season. But he made his presence felt against Valpo, especially in the second half when Ndiaye helped shut down the Beacons' inside game led by Ben Krikke (12 points).

Ndiaye played a season-high 26 minutes and contributed two points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Redbirds were +13 when Ndiaye was on the court.

"I was just the next man up. I'm just here to help defensively, that's my role," said Ndiaye. "When I get in I have to play defense and help the team, get guys open like Tone (Reeves) and set screens."

Muller thought Ndiaye played a productive five minutes against SIU and carried that forward to Valpo.

"He gives us a defense presence that no one else really gives us," said Muller. "It allowed us to change our ball-screen coverage also, which I think made a big impact defensively. Hopefully Abdou can build off this, continue to give us that, finish around the rim and give us some buckets inside also."

What did Muller think when Ndiaye put up an ill-advised 3-pointer late in regulation with the Redbirds trailing by three?

"Not at that time," he said, smiling.

Race for sixth

A loss Wednesday would have all but sealed ISU being in the MVC Tournament play-in round on March 3 in St. Louis for the fourth straight year.

While ISU still has a tough road ahead to try and work its way into the sixth seed and avoid a play-in game, it's not impossible.

SIU sits in the coveted sixth spot at 5-8, with ISU and Valpo tied for seventh at 4-8. Indiana State and Evansville are next at 2-9 each.

The Redbirds have two games left against Indiana State (Saturday and the season finale at home Feb. 26). ISU's other home games are against Northern Iowa (Tuesday) and Loyola (Feb. 21), with road games at Bradley (Feb. 18) and SIU (Feb. 23).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.