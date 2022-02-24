Watch now: Four takeaways as hot-shooting SIU slaps Illinois State with fifth straight defeat

NORMAL — Unless Lance Jones shows up in an Indiana State uniform the next two games, Illinois State's basketball team might have a chance.

Southern Illinois' junior guard put on a 3-point show for the second game against ISU this season on Wednesday night at Banterra Center in Carbondale. Jones sank 4 of 5 from outside the arc as the Salukis cruised to a 25-point halftime lead while routing the weary Redbirds, 90-69.

Jones hit 5 of 6 3-pointers in SIU's 75-69 victory at Redbird Arena earlier this month. SIU went 3-point crazy in the first half Wednesday, making 10 of 13 attempts in surging to a 49-24 lead while sending ISU on its way to a fifth straight loss and 10th in the last 11 games.

The Redbirds, who fell to 11-19 overall and 4-13 in the Missouri Valley Conference, were playing their third game in five days.

"After that first four minutes, I thought we really showed lack of energy and fatigue," said ISU interim head coach Brian Jones on his postgame radio show. "Give Southern Illinois a lot of credit. They shot the heck out of the ball. It's hard to beat anybody when you do that."

Wednesday's league results mean Indiana State and the Redbirds will get real familiar with each other in the next week.

The Sycamores and ISU meet at 3 p.m. Saturday in the regular-season finale at Redbird Arena. They'll square off again next Thursday in a play-in game to open the MVC Tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Here are four takeaways from Wednesday's action which left ISU winless on the road in MVC games for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Over early

SIU led 10-9 midway through the first half before catching fire.

Ben Coupet Jr. ended the half with a 3-pointer that gave SIU a 49-24 lead as ISU looked at its largest halftime deficit of the season. Coupet finished with a game-high 22 points while Jones added 16 along with Marcus Domask.

"After that first four minutes and the rest of the half we weren't locked in defensively," said Jones, who is 0-4 since taking over for the fired Dan Muller. "I thought for the first time our guys, and I'm not blaming them at all with three games in five days, it looked like it really hit us early."

SIU began the second half by making its first three 3-pointers, two by Jones and another by Coupet, as the lead ballooned to 60-31.

ISU cut the deficit to 75-60 on Josiah Strong's 3-pointer with 6:16 left, but couldn't get closer. SIU shot 57.4% from the field and finished 14 of 24 outside the arc while notching its season-high scoring total.

"What's disappointing is I thought the three games we had of late our defense was trending the right way," said Jones. "Our two games against Southern they've come out and made 3s."

Reeves bounces back

Loyola double-teamed and trapped Antonio Reeves out front during Monday's 59-50 victory at Redbird Arena. Reeves scored 15 points, but finished with a season-high seven turnovers.

SIU held Reeves to a season-low eight points at Redbird Arena. But the junior guard got rolling in Wednesday's second half and led the Redbirds with 18 points by making 6 of 11 shots from the field and 5 of 5 at the line while committing three turnovers.

"They tried to attack us a lot like Loyola did the other night (when) we struggled with it. Not tonight," said Jones. "We were able to get the spacing and make the right play and share the ball."

Offense recovers

ISU actually had its second-best shooting game of the season, making 55.1% overall (27 of 49) and 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. However, the Redbirds committed 15 turnovers which the Salukis turned into 29 points.

"Our goal is 11 or fewer," said Jones. "You can't have empty possessions and catastrophic turnovers where that turns into points for them."

Kendall Lewis contributed 14 points and six rebounds, while Mark Freeman chipped in 12 points and five assists for the Redbirds.

"In the second half we regrouped, which we've shown all year," said Jones. "We got our offense going. They got too many open looks ... the 3-point line was the big difference."

Sycamores squared

It will be the second straight year that ISU plays the same team it finished the regular season with the next game in St. Louis. The Redbirds actually played Northern Iowa in two games to end last season before losing to the Panthers in the MVC tourney.

Indiana State started ISU on its recent skid when the Sycamores rallied in the second half to beat the Redbirds, 60-57, on Feb. 12 in Terre Haute. The next day, Muller was fired as the Redbirds' head coach and replaced by Jones, his associate head coach.

ISU will honor two players who will be graduating in May — senior guard Strong and redshirt junior forward Abdou Ndiaye — in a pregame ceremony Saturday. Strong still has one more year of eligibility and Ndiaye two after the NCAA gave all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones said he appreciated the support from the fans in the last two home games against UNI and Loyola. Those teams meet Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to determine the MVC regular-season champion and No. 1 seed in the league tournament, which faces the ISU-Indiana State winner in a quarterfinal game next Friday.

"The fans have been great all year after the change was made with Dan and continue to come out and support these kids," said Jones. "We as coaches are grateful for that. I know the players are. It speaks volumes for them (the fans) and their support of the institution."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.