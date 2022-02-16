Watch now: Four takeaways as emotional Illinois State comes up short against UNI

NORMAL — The pain was evident on Antonio Reeves' face during Tuesday night's postgame news conference.

It didn't come from getting his shot blocked in the closing seconds of Illinois State's 72-70 loss to Northern Iowa, either.

The Redbirds played their first game without Dan Muller, who was fired as ISU's head coach on Sunday. UNI, battling for the Missouri Valley Conference title, couldn't shake loose from an ISU squad still emotional from the events of the previous three days with Brian Jones serving as interim head coach.

Noah Carter provided more hurt. His two free throws with 1:14 left gave the Panthers a one-point lead. After Tywhon Pickford split a pair of free throws with six seconds left, Reeves drove inside where Carter blocked his shot which could have forced overtime before a Redbird Arena crowd of 3,039.

None of that was on Reeves' mind afterwards.

"I was with Muller for three years. We built a relationship, a strong one," said Reeves, who led the Redbirds with 27 points. "I always text him and he texts me, 'How you doing, man? How you feeling about the game? How's your body feeling?'

"He's always checking up on me, and I'm always checking up on him. We have conversations about the team and have just built that relationship."

Abdou Ndiaye has been with ISU's program longer than any player on the team. The redshirt junior forward from Senegal called the last three days "crazy."

"It's more emotional because everyone has a bond with Coach Muller, on and off the court," said Ndiaye. "We all love him and he loves us back. He wasn't only our coach, but like a mentor to us. It was pretty emotional. But we're all men at the end of the day and have to push through."

Here are four takeaways from the Redbirds' seventh loss in their last eight games, dropping them to 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the league heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. contest against Interstate-74 rival Bradley in Peoria.

Taking over

Jones said he found out about 4:30 p.m. Monday that Muller would not been staying until the end of the season. That was the initial plan after ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan informed Muller he was fired Sunday morning, but could remain with the team if he choose.

Muller decided he didn't want to become "a distraction." So the reins were turned over to Jones, the team's associate head coach the last three seasons after serving as North Dakota's head coach for 13 years.

"Dan is such a classy person and has been a strong person through this. His character and strength have been unbelievable through this," said Jones. "It was emotional. (Monday) night we did not get not done with practice until 9 because we pushed things back so we were right with the staff and focused on what we needed to get done and presented a message to the guys so we could move forward."

That was easier said than done.

"I know being the so-called 'leader' now I had to be strong, but I hurt for Dan," he said. "I've known him for a long time. I know his heart and passion for this place. I hurt for him and our guys."

Jones said it didn't take him long to feel like a head coach again. He concentrated on the Redbirds' offense, which he has done during his time at ISU, while assistant coaches Marcus Belcher and Rob Johnson were focused on the defense.

"No one (at Redbird Arena) has seen me coach before. I'm usually out there on the floor and an extra defender. I'm so big, so I stick out more," said Jones. "The guys made it easy. We were competing and they were executing. The staff did a good job of getting them ready for today, which was obviously a tough matchup with AJ (Green)."

Green, the MVC Player of the Year two years ago before having surgery on both hips last year, finished with 20 points. He started the second half with three straight deep 3-pointers that gave the Panthers (15-10, 11-4 MVC) the lead until the final three minutes when there were four lead changes.

Reeves staying?

After a tough game Saturday at Indiana State, Reeves responded in a big way.

The junior guard hit 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 outside the arc, and 4 of 5 at the line while playing 37 minutes.

When asked if he would leave ISU after the season because of Muller's firing, Reeves said, "No, not at all."

"I love my brothers. We've built a large bond through these three years," he said. "I'm not thinking about that."

Reeves, who moved into a tie for 36th with Milik Yarbrough on ISU's career scoring list with 1,081 points, didn't hesitate in the closing seconds in trying to force overtime.

"I knew we were down two and needed a bucket," he said. "I tried to create a foul and at least get to the free throw line."

Lewis delivers

Kendall Lewis has been struggling for the Redbirds, but the 6-8 junior forward delivered his second double-double of the season with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

ISU grabbed a 40-28 rebounding advantage thanks to 13 offensive boards, including seven by Lewis.

Howard Fleming Jr., who has been hobbled the last month with a sprained ankle and hip pointer, provided 10 points and five rebounds.

Junior point guard Mark Freeman reaggravated a sprained left ankle with 16 minutes left and didn't return. That gave walk-on Malcolm Miller a chance to contribute, and Jones was happy with his three minutes of action.

Also seeing some rare time was sophomore forward Alston Andrews, who played six minutes and had two steals and a rebound.

Reset button

If ever a team needed a day off, it was the Redbirds.

There was no practice Wednesday before getting ready for Bradley. That will start four games in the final eight days to close the regular season.

"The biggest question I have come Saturday is who are they going to be?" said Jones. "The emotions will be gone. Hopefully they'll be able to move forward. Do they want to be consistent or what we've been in the past, play really good one game and the next game dip. We can't afford that dip. It's too late in the season."

Jones' pregame message to the ISU players was simple.

"He said fight for the jersey," said Ndiaye. "At the end of the day we're all here for the Redbirds and we're doing it for the fans and university. No matter what we have to give all we've got."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

