Watch now: Former Illinois State standout Antonio Reeves headed to Kentucky

NORMAL — Former Illinois State standout Antonio Reeves announced Wednesday morning on Twitter he will be transferring to Kentucky, which figures to be among the top teams in the country for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-6 junior guard, who still has two years of eligibility left, put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. He became the first ISU player to average 20-plus points since 2001 this past season.

Reeves ranked No. 2 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 20.1 scoring average. He was named to the all-MVC second team.

Besides Kentucky, Reeves listed Nebraska, Xavier, Oregon and DePaul as his other finalists Tuesday.

Reeves finished his ISU career as the No. 28 scorer in school history with 1,195 points. He put his name in the NBA Draft a year ago before returning to ISU and enjoying a breakout junior season.

The Chicago Simeon High School graduate scored 662 points in 33 games, the fourth-highest single-season total in program history. Reeves scored in double figures in 31 of 33 games and had 18 games of 20 or more points, including a career-high 34 against Valparaiso.

He shot 46.9% from the field, including 39% on 3-point attempts, and made 81.8% at the line.

Reeves also was named captain of the MVC Most Improved Team after averaging almost eight points more per game this season.

Six other ISU scholarship players went into the transfer portal — guards Josiah Strong, Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington and forwards Sy Chatman, Abdou Ndiaye and Alston Andrews. Reeves is the first to announce where he is headed.

Players have until May 1 to declare for the portal, but can decide on another school, or return to their previous team, at any time.

New ISU head coach Ryan Pedon already has announced three transfer guards who have signed with the Redbirds — Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage from Western Illinois, Darius Burford of Elon and guard Malachi Poindexter of Virginia.

