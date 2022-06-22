Watch now: Former Illinois State basketball player Katrina Beck joins coaching staff

NORMAL — Katrina Beck wasn’t just a 4.0 grade point average student during her time at Illinois State.

Playing her final two seasons as a Redbird for Coach Kristen Gillespie, Beck impressed Gillespie with her “basketball mindset, a really great understanding of Xs and Os and she was always one of our best recruiters.”

Gillespie added those skills to her coaching staff this week when she named Beck to replace Mariyah Brawner-Henley, who left ISU for opportunities outside of coaching.

“Tri helped set the foundation of what we were trying to build,” Gillespie said. “She wasn’t sure she wanted to get into coaching. But when she made the switch her last year I told her it was only a matter of time before we try to hire you back.”

Beck was a graduate assistant coach at Illinois Wesleyan for two years before taking her first full time coaching job at Lindenwood in 2021-22.

“I am extremely honored to be back at my alma mater and join the Illinois State women's basketball staff,” Beck said. “It is a privilege to coach alongside my former coaches, Kristen and Scott Gillespie, as well as the entire Redbird staff. There is such a rich history at ISU, and I can't wait to help continue the tradition.”

Beck was a starter for all 61 games she played as a Redbird for Gillespie, averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds as a junior and 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds her senior year as a captain.

“For us, it’s a home run, a no brainer,” Gillespie said of hiring Beck. “When you think about all the characteristics and attributes needed, she checks every box. She has a great personality. She’s very loyal.

"To be a great coach, you have to be able to talk to people. Tri showed early on that was her personality. What I love is she knows our program. She knows what we teach, she knows what we stand for. I’m not sure there is a better ambassador for our program.”

Beck is the second new assistant on the ISU staff. Drew Cole also will be a first-year assistant, joining Beck and Scott Gillespie.

At ISU, Beck will coach one former teammate. Senior guard Mary Crompton was a freshman during Beck’s final season as a Redbird.

Brawner-Henley, who played for Gillespie at Lewis, leaves ISU after four seasons.

“Her mom has some significant health issues, and she felt like she needed to be closer to her. It was a really tough decision for her, but ultimately she thought it was best for her and her family,” said Kristen Gillespie.

“Mariyah helped us build for the last four years and helped us get to our first really big goal of winning the Missouri Valley Conference (Tournament) and going to the NCAA Tournament. I don’t know if we would have done that without Mariyah.”

In a Twitter post, Brawner-Henley said, “Thank you ISU for everything. It truly has been a dream to coach the sport I love. Throughout my time here I have met the best ambassadors for women’s basketball and I’ve gotten an even better opportunity to coach some amazing student-athletes. I will miss the people and team.”

