Watch now: Former Illinois State All-American Boomer Grigsby a College Football Hall of Famer

NORMAL – Boomer Grigsby, the unheralded recruit from Canton who because an All-American at Illinois State, has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Grigsby, who set school and national FCS records during an ISU career that spanned from 2001-04, was announced among 18 players and three coaches as new Hall of Fame selections Monday by the National Football Foundation.

“I am completely overwhelmed by this honor and cannot thank the National Football Foundation voters enough for selecting me to be a part of this amazing 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class,” Grigsby said.

“This award is so much more than only me. This is for my family, my hometown of Canton, Illinois, my alma mater Illinois State, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, and all the people who helped me along the way. This never would have been possible without all of them. They helped me earn this; We earned this.”

Grigsby is the first ISU player to earn a Hall of Fame selection.

A linebacker who would also play fullback in the NFL, Grigsby led the Redbirds in tackle for four straight seasons. He set FCS career records for total tackles (550) and solo tackles (325).

Grigsby is the only three-time winner of the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year award and is the only player to finish in the top three for the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year) in three straight seasons.

Drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2005 by Kansas City, Grigsby played three seasons with the Chiefs and also played for the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. He also served as color analyst for ISU television broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago for three seasons.

Grigbsy will be inducted with former Illinois defense lineman Moe Gardner, LaVar Arrington (Penn State), Champ Bailey (Georgia), Michael Crabtree (Texas Tech), Sylvester Croom (Alabama), Mike Doss (Ohio State), Chuck Ealey (Toledo), Kevin Faulk (LSU), Mike Hass (Oregon State), Marvin Jones (Florida State), Andrew Luck (Stanford), Mark Messner (Michigan), Terry Miller (Oklahoma State), Rashaan Salaam (Colorado), Dennis Thomas (Alcorn State), Zach Wiegert (Nebraska) and Roy Williams (Oklahoma).

Coaches selected to the Hall are Gary Pinkel (Toledo, Missouri), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and John Luckhardt of Washington & Jefferson and California (Pa.).

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 at a yet to be determined location.

