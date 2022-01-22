Watch now: Five takeaways from Redbirds' romp against Evansville with rematch Sunday

They hope a valuable lesson was learned.

The Redbirds' starters celebrated from the bench much of the second half Friday night. They joyfully watched as the ISU reserves had their shining moment in a 94-58 demolition of Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference blowout before a Redbird Arena crowd of 2,721.

Shortly afterwards, the Redbirds tried to put their biggest win of the season behind them — especially with a 1 p.m. rematch Sunday against the Purple Aces at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

"Every game is different. You can't count on one game and expect the next game to be the same game," said ISU's Antonio Reeves, who led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points. "You have to stay focused and dialed in."

Reeves was there a year ago when ISU dismantled Southern Illinois, 80-55, in Carbondale. Less than 24 hours later, the Salukis were 59-49 winners against the Redbirds.

ISU head coach Dan Muller was glad to see how his team bounced back from an 88-63 loss to Missouri State two nights earlier as the Redbirds improved to 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the MVC.

Yet Muller knows Evansville (4-13, 0-6) will come out even more determined Sunday.

"Hopefully this group shows maturity. Our focus is to be the best team we can be in six weeks (at the MVC Tournament)," he said. "If you take steps backward because you don't have maturity, you can't do that."

Here are five takeaways from Friday's game.

Lights-out shooting

ISU hit 62.1% from the field in the first half in taking a 44-34 lead. But the Redbirds were just getting warmed up.

With walk-on Jayden Johnson supplying the final touch by sinking three 3-pointers in the final final three minutes, ISU made 22 of 28 field goal attempts in the second half.

The Redbirds' 70.2% shooting was the highest in a game against a NCAA Division I opponent in school history and the best percentage in a game against a Division I opponent in the country this season.

Muller called Johnson's flurry "a really cool moment for Jayden and the guys" as the ISU regulars went nuts cheering on their teammates.

"I wasn't surprised he got in that little heat up. The celebration on the bench is really what team sports and college sports is about," said Muller. "It's about being involved and absorbing yourself in something greater than you. It's about the team. We've got a really close group."

Defense tightens up

Muller wasn't happy with the Redbirds' defense in the first half. Evansville made 6 of its first 10 shots from outside the arc to stay within range.

ISU fixed its defense in the final 20 minutes. Evansville shot 36.4% from the field in scoring 22 points.

"Whenever we're not doing something on defense, it's personnel or not doing our principles," said ISU's Kendall Lewis. "We finally found ourselves and we got it."

Muller believes the lack of practice since a COVID-19 outbreak hit the team after Christmas has affected the Redbirds' defense.

"When you lose practice time the first thing to go is your defensive principles," he said. "We saw that, but hopefully we used the second half to get back in flow of what we're supposed to do. Coming out of Christmas, we were starting to become a very good defensive team. We have to get back to that if we want to do anything in this league."'

Minutes reduced

Friday's rescheduled game against Evansville, which was postponed Jan. 9, means the Redbirds are in the midst of five games in 11 days which ends with a Wednesday home game against Drake.

The lopsided outcomes of the last two games helped reduce the heavy minutes that Reeves, Strong and Lewis usually play. Muller also went deeper into his rotation in the first half Friday, with Emon Washington and Abdou Ndiaye seeing action.

Strong's 24 minutes were the high for a Redbird player Friday.

"It's really important for Sunday and next Wednesday," said Muller. "Sunday is the only game that matters, but physically it adds up. We've had a tough stretch. I'm really happy I could watch some guys' minutes. We'll be fresh Sunday."

Sharing offensive load

Reeves, Sy Chatman and Josiah Strong have carried the offensive responsibilities much of the season for the Redbirds.

Since the first game, Reeves has been the Valley's leading scorer and threatening to become ISU's first player in 21 years to average more than 20 points per game.

That might not happen now, which isn't a bad thing.

Lewis and Fleming are beginning to settle in on the offensive end and becoming threats in their own rights. Lewis is averaging 13.4 points in the last four games, scoring inside and outside, while the 6-5 Fleming is attacking the rim and using his size and strength against smaller guards.

"It takes off a lot of pressure," said Reeves, who went 6 of 9 from the field Friday. "I know these guys can get a bucket and I trust them 100%."

Winning on road

Nine of the Redbirds' victories have come at home. ISU is 1-5 in true road games and 0-2 on neutral courts.

Getting their first Valley road victory on Sunday is crucial, especially against the league's last-place team that has lost three straight games by a combined 99 points.

"Our biggest thing when we're playing on the road is getting off to good starts," said Chatman, who scored 12 points Friday. "We know defense travels. Sometimes our offense is going to be there and sometimes it's not. As long as we play defense we'll have a fighting chance."

While Loyola blasted Evansville, 77-48, earlier this week at the Ford Center, Muller can tell his team Southern Illinois (54-52) and Drake (60-59) barely squeaked by there.

"We'll try to make some adjustments and give them (the Redbirds) more of a game if we can," said Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

