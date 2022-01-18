Watch now: Ex-Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen named to same job at Illinois State

NORMAL — Tony Petersen brings both fresh eyes and experienced eyes to his new job as the Illinois State football team’s offensive coordinator.

“The whole thing was if I could find a guy who was experienced, I would do this. This guy fell right into my lap, and I felt I couldn’t pass him up,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday.

“We needed a set of outside eyes, I thought. I asked him to take inventory of what we’re doing. He’s had a lot of success in his life. He understands the passing game, and that’s something we have to get better at.”

During a 30-year coaching career, Petersen has been a past offensive coordinator at Minnesota, Marshall, Louisiana Tech, East Carolina and Illinois. He spent 2021 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Illinois.

“I’m excited to join the staff here at Illinois State and work with Coach Spack and the rest of our talented coaches, staff and student-athletes,” said Petersen who also will coach wide receivers at ISU. I played and coached at the FCS level when I was at Marshall and had some of the best experiences of my career.

"I love being in the playoffs and having the opportunity to win a national championship each year. Illinois State has proven to be one of those teams that can make long runs in the playoffs and compete for titles each season in one of the best leagues in the country.”

The Redbirds’ 4-7 record in 2021 was the worst full season mark in Spack’s 13-year tenure as coach. ISU ranked 106th of 123 FCS programs at 18.4 points per game.

C.J. Irvin and Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford served as Redbird co-offensive coordinators last season. Muhammad-Lankford left ISU to become running backs coach at New Mexico State. Irvin remains on the staff and will continue as tight ends/fullbacks coach.

“They were set up for failure. It was not a good situation for us last year, and it was a tough situation for C.J. and Ghaali,” Spack said. “It was not one person’s fault what happened. It was the best thing we could do at the time.”

Andy Belluomini remains as ISU’s quarterbacks coach with Petersen’s arrival.

“I didn’t want to move guys around. Tony will coach receivers and run the offense,” said Spack. “This is not a rebuild, but we have to spruce this thing up a little bit and make a few tweaks to it.”

Spack is not concerned with Illinois’ offensive struggles this past season with Petersen in charge.

“That was one year. When he was coaching at Minnesota, he had the best offense I saw in 2005,” said Spack, who was Purdue defensive coordinator at the time. “That offense was unbelievably good, and he’s done it at other places. I tried to hire Tony 14 years ago when I first got the job, and he ended up going to Iowa State.”

Illinois rushed for 173.6 yards per game and passed for 156.1 under Petersen. The Illini ran the ball on 59 percent of its offensive plays.

“He’s done it all, every form of offense,” Spack said. “He’s going to try to run the ball. He likes physicality, having been in the Big Ten. He’s done spread concepts, pro concepts, West Coast stuff. We need to do what we can do.”

Petersen spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State. The Mountaineers finished 9-3 overall with a Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over North Texas. App State averaged 452 yards of total offense (26th nationally), including 264.9 rushing yards (7th nationally).

Petersen spent the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Missouri after three-year stints coordinating successful offenses at Marshall (2010-12), Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and East Carolina (2016-18).

In total, he has helped lead his teams to 12 bowl games, seven conference championships and two FCS national championships throughout his coaching career.

A record-setting quarterback himself at Marshall, Petersen went on to coach two different stints at his alma mater from 1991-99 and again from 2010-12.

During his first stint, the Thundering Herd qualified for the postseason eight straight times, winning FCS national titles in 1992 and 1996 and Mid-American Conference titles in both 1997 and 1998 after the school moved up to the FBS level.

As a player at Marshall, Petersen was named the 1988 Southern Conference Athlete of the Year and the league’s Offensive Player of the Year in 1987 after leading the Herd to the Division I-AA national championship game with a school-record 35 touchdown passes.

Petersen earned his bachelor's degree in sports management and marketing in 1990 and master's degree in administration in 1995, both from Marshall. Petersen and his wife, Beth, have three children: Andy, Nikki Nelson and Taylor.

