Watch now: Everyone gets in on the fun as Illinois State blasts Evansville

NORMAL — Kendall Lewis and Illinois State's other regulars were going crazy on the bench as Jayden Johnson and the Redbird reserves kept pouring it on against Evansville on Friday night.

"Shout out to Jayden. Three-for three, man. He was hot," said Lewis of the walk-on's trio of 3-pointers. "H (Harouna Sissoko), big dunk ... It was beautiful to see everyone hooping."

ISU went from its worst loss of the season two days earlier to its most lopsided victory. Antonio Reeves led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points as ISU shot 70.2% from the field and crushed Evansville, 94-56, before a Redbird Arena crowd of 2,721.

Lewis added 14 points for the Redbirds, who improved to 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the MVC, while Sy Chatman scored 12 and Howard Fleming Jr. 10.

The Redbirds, who never trailed, made 40 of 57 shots to finish with the second-highest field goal percentage in school history, behind only the 84.3% in what amounted to a dunkfest last year against Division III Greenville. ISU scored 25 fast-break points and committed a season-low five turnovers.

It was hard to believe Missouri State blew out the Redbirds, 88-63, on Wednesday.

"We stayed the course and made sure we did what we needed on the court and stayed together as a team," said Reeves.

Evansville (4-13, 0-6) was paced by Jawaun Newton and Blake Sisley with 10 points each. The Purple Aces won't have to wait long to gain some revenge as ISU travels to the Ford Center for a 1 p.m. Sunday in Evansville, Ind.

"Sunday will be a new day. We'll have to be locked in," said ISU head coach Dan Muller.

ISU led 44-34 at halftime before quickly putting the game away after the intermission.

The Redbirds held the Aces to 1-of-8 shooting and grabbed a 56-36 lead on Josiah Strong's 15-foot jumper with 15:31 left.

When Lewis scored a fast-break layup off an Emon Washington feed midway through the second half, ISU's advantage grew to 68-38.

Muller had cleared his bench by then, but the Redbirds' reserves kept the gas pedal down.

"I was really disappointed in our defense in the first half," said Muller, as the Aces shot 48.3% from the field. "We allowed Evansville to play to their strengths with 3-point shots and guards attacking the way they wanted.

"Offensively we were good all night. I love our assists numbers (a season-high 23). Defensively in the second half we were outstanding. I was really happy some guys on the bench got to see success and get in the game."

The game didn't start well for Evansville. Shamar Givance sank his second 3-pointer to cut ISU's lead to 8-6, but was immediately given a technical foul by referee John Higgins.

"He said some choice words, but it's all in the game," said Lewis.

Evansville coach Todd Lickliter said his team "got anxious" early in the second half when the Redbirds scored on six of their first nine possessions.

Things snowballed from there as ISU shot 78.6% in the second half, bagging 22 of 28 attempts.

"They made some nice shots. Give them a lot of credit," said Lickliter. "Now we're anxious to guard, and they took advantage of that. It's called good basketball. They played well in the halfcourt, then we got anxious and started matching up too early and they threw over us and scored on the break. Every mistake we made, which were a number, they capitalized."

