Watch now: Emme Olson's Senior Day 'trial run' lifts ISU to MVC sweep against Valparaiso

NORMAL — Emme Olson walked with her parents, Stacy and Tracy, under the bats lifted by her Illinois State teammates in a Senior Day tradition after Sunday's doubleheader against Valparaiso at Marian Kneer Stadium.

It was a fitting way to go out for Olson after a day in which she went 6-of-8 with two home runs, six runs batted in and five runs scored.

Except it really wasn't Olson's farewell home-field performance.

"This Senior Day was a fun trial run," she said. "I'm definitely planning to stay for another year."

Valparaiso has seen enough of Olson and the Redbirds to last a while. ISU swept the three-game Missouri Valley Conference series thanks to a Sunday hit parade.

After a 6-2 win against the Beacons on Saturday before storms forced a Sunday doubleheader, the Redbirds' bats really went wild a day later.

ISU crushed Valpo, 17-0, in a five-inning first game — while setting a stadium record for runs — before earning the sweep with a 7-4 victory. The Redbirds had a combined 26 hits in improving to 22-25 overall and 12-11 in the MVC.

"Saturday we were able to generate some back-to-back hits that enabled us to score more runs than them," said ISU head coach Melinda Fischer. "We carried that on to (Sunday's) first game and carried it on to second game as well. It was good to see a lot of people step up. I thought we looked more relaxed than at other times this season."

Here are four takeaways from the Redbirds' sweep as ISU gets ready for its final regular-series at Southern Illinois on Friday and Saturday before the MVC Tournament.

Olson misses cycle

Needing a triple to get the cycle in Sunday's first game, Olson settled for a double with a drive off the left-field wall.

Olson wasn't even aware of the cycle possibility until after the game.

"Our motto is hit the ball hard," she said. "So every time I was, like, as long as it's a good at-bat that's all we're aiming for."

Olson, who played high school at Hartsburg-Emden and Olympia, has achieved plenty of good at-bats throughout her four years as an ISU regular. She will get a fifth season after the NCAA gave all student-athletes an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite narrowly missing another homer in her final at-bat Sunday, Olson's six hits upped her average to .360 with five homers and 23 RBI.

"She means so much to this program and this team," said Fischer of her second baseman. "She's out on the field with a lot of inexperience on the infield with a new shortstop and first baseman (freshmen Delainey Bryant and Abby Knight). She is our glue on the infield and total leadership."

Other seniors honored Sunday were Rebecca Moffett, Michele Calabrese and Kenzie Pence.

Kennedy power surge

ISU junior catcher Dayna Kennedy came into this season with four home runs. Now she's doing that in about a week's time.

Kennedy homered Saturday and again in Sunday's second game, giving her four in the last seven games and a team-high nine on the season.

"This year in the weight room Coach (Dan) Lensby has been working with all of us really well and I feel I've gotten a lot stronger," said Kennedy. "I was pretty regular in high school (at Mount Zion) with home runs. I feel this year I had a little slump at the beginning. I finally kicked back to what I know I can do."

Fischer isn't shocked by Kennedy's homers.

"Dayna has always has that power. It's just becoming more apparent this season," said Fisher. "I've watched her in batting practice here put multiple balls over the fence. But that's not what we're really looking for. We're looking to drive the ball and advance runners anyway that we can, a productive at-bat."

Shutout for Fox

Junior Amanda Fox (11-10) threw her fourth shutout in Sunday's first game. She allowed two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts as the game was shortened to five innings by the eight-run rule.

ISU gave Fox plenty of comfort with seven runs in the second and then a 10-spot in the fourth. It was the Redbirds' first 10-run inning since April 20, 2017 against Evansville, which was the last time ISU scored 17 in a game.

"I felt really great out there today," said Fox. "I came out all fired up for Senior Day. I was happy to get a win for the seniors today."

ISU junior Hannah Ross (11-13) pitched complete games in the other two wins against the Beacons. She allowed five earned runs with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

On to Carbondale

The Redbirds, who moved into a fourth-place tie in the MVC standings with Drake while breaking a four-game losing streak, face third-place Southern Illinois (14-10) in a Friday doubleheader before Saturday's regular-season finale at Carbondale.

ISU is almost certain to get a bye into the MVC Tournament quarterfinals on May 12 at Springfield, Mo., and could move as high as the No. 3 seed.

"This weekend was tremendous for us and extremely important for us to get back out there and get some more wins under our belt before we head out for that conference tournament," said Fox. "We have one more weekend left. We're confident going into that, too. This is the final push for us."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

