Watch now: Elon's Darius Burford, Virginia's Malachi Poindexter commit to Illinois State basketball team

NORMAL — The Easter weekend proved to be a recruiting hit for Illinois State's basketball team.

Two guards, Darius Burford of Elon and Malachi Poindexter of Virginia, made visits to the ISU campus and gave new ISU head coach Ryan Pedon commitments. Both will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds beginning in the fall.

The 6-foot, 166-pound Burford, a Bolingbrook High School graduate, led Elon this season in scoring with a 13.4 average while making the all-Colonial Athletic Association third team. He also contributed 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.5% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 71.3% at the line.

Burford was on the CAA Rookie Team as a freshman in the 2020-21 season as he averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Burford has a connection with ISU assistant coach Andrew Dakich, who was Elon's director of basketball operations before being hired by Pedon.

Poindexter hails from Mineral, Va. The 6-2, 190-pound Poindexter walked on at Virginia in the 2020-21 season, appearing in three games, before receiving a scholarship.

He played in 19 games this season, averaging 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds. Poindexter scored a season-high seven points with three assists against Fairleigh Dickinson and played 13 minutes at Duke in a 69-68 Virginia win on Feb. 7.

ISU has now received three commitments. Colton Sandage, a 6-2 guard from Western Illinois and a Bloomington High School graduate, signed last week.

The Redbirds have seven scholarship players who went into the NCAA transfer portal and still have four scholarships available.

